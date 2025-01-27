Maine's Coastal Edge Offers A Scenic Road Trip Through Secluded Harbors And Seaside Villages
America's most northeastern state, Maine, is also one of its most beautiful destinations. The coastline that transcends the chilly Atlantic Ocean is home to a plethora of seaside towns, secluded harbors, and underrated gems waiting to be discovered. For travelers who love to put rubber to the pavement looking to explore this epic slice of the United States there is no road better than the breathtaking Bold Coast Scenic Byway.
The byway consists of Highway 1 and various offshoot roads beginning in the coastal fishing village of Milbridge heading northeast along the Gulf of Maine to the border with Canada. It is a seemingly limitless stretch of the country for nature lovers, from lazy beaches to national parks excursions, all with access to some of the most unsung small town experiences in the U.S. The route is easily accessible too, and close to prominent tourist hot spots like Bar Harbor, which is routinely on "America's best towns" lists, and only a 3-hour drive from Portland, one of the best foodie destinations in America.
A road lined with quaint towns and beautiful nature
The leisurely drive along Maine's Bold Coast begins on the outskirts of Milbridge as you're crossing Harold West Memorial Bridge over the Narraguagus River towards the secluded village of Columbia Falls, crossing tributary water systems and serene wilderness along the way. Then, continue on the offshoot route towards the picturesque harbor town of Jonesport. This quaint village is also the site of the zany Maine Coast Sardine Museum, a colorful museum filled dedicated to the region's history of sardine fishing filled with vintage tin cans.
For those who like to sleep under the stars, there are some great campsites at Sunset Point Campground where you can easily explore the coast by kayak, or go birdwatching in the nearby Frank E. Woodworth preserve. Hikers must head to Roque Bluffs State Park, a 274-acre area filled with staggering cliffs and stunning coast line. The Houghton's Hill and Pond Cove Trail loop is a short but impressive hike through open meadows and beautiful forests.
From there, head toward the town of Machias, which has some great blueberry picking nearby. It's also the site of an annual Blueberry Festival in August filled with live performances and delicious fruit. There is also the excellent Captain Matt's Live Lobster Market roughly 4 miles outside of town for seafood connoisseurs looking to try the state's world famous crustaceans. Beach lovers should check out Sandy River Beach, one of the few long, sandy beaches in the region. Another option is heading to Jasper Beach, unique for its volcanic rhyolite pebbles. It is an amazing place to skip stones on the sea!
Visit the northeastern tip of the U.S.
The Bold Coast Scenic Byway comes to the end at the state's northeastern point, the town of Lubec, which for parts of the year is home to the first sunrise in the United States each morning. One must visit town is the nearby fishing village of Eastport, which is renowned locally for its bohemian vibe and artistic community. Eastport and Lubec are also connected by a ferry with great views of Canada.
Make sure to explore Eastport's historic downtown and some of its quirky art galleries along Water Street, like Eastport Breakwater and Full Fathom Five. Water Street is also home to some great craft beers at Horn Run Brewing, where you can sip a cool one on its waterfront patio. Eastport's harbor is also the site of an Instagrammable bronze mermaid statue created by local sculptor Richard Klyver.
For those who can't get enough of the open road after exploring Maine's Bold Coast, venturing 45 miles southwest of Milbridge takes you to another of America's most scenic roads: Park Loop. This stunning drive takes you around gorgeous Acadia National Park filled with unique, postcard-worthy scenery to explore.