Maine's Coastal Edge Offers A Scenic Road Trip Through Secluded Harbors And Seaside Villages

The leisurely drive along Maine's Bold Coast begins on the outskirts of Milbridge as you're crossing Harold West Memorial Bridge over the Narraguagus River towards the secluded village of Columbia Falls, crossing tributary water systems and serene wilderness along the way. Then, continue on the offshoot route towards the picturesque harbor town of Jonesport. This quaint village is also the site of the zany Maine Coast Sardine Museum, a colorful museum filled dedicated to the region's history of sardine fishing filled with vintage tin cans.

For those who like to sleep under the stars, there are some great campsites at Sunset Point Campground where you can easily explore the coast by kayak, or go birdwatching in the nearby Frank E. Woodworth preserve. Hikers must head to Roque Bluffs State Park, a 274-acre area filled with staggering cliffs and stunning coast line. The Houghton's Hill and Pond Cove Trail loop is a short but impressive hike through open meadows and beautiful forests.

From there, head toward the town of Machias, which has some great blueberry picking nearby. It's also the site of an annual Blueberry Festival in August filled with live performances and delicious fruit. There is also the excellent Captain Matt's Live Lobster Market roughly 4 miles outside of town for seafood connoisseurs looking to try the state's world famous crustaceans. Beach lovers should check out Sandy River Beach, one of the few long, sandy beaches in the region. Another option is heading to Jasper Beach, unique for its volcanic rhyolite pebbles. It is an amazing place to skip stones on the sea!