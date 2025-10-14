Rick Steves Shares 2 Key Spots Tourists Should Watch For Pickpockets While At The Eiffel Tower
Picture this: You're standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in the world. Around you are crowds of equally excited tourists, documenting their visit with vlogs and the perfectly Instagrammable photo. And as you crane your neck to take in all 1,083 feet of the tower, a deft hand unlatches your purse and swiftly empties it of your valuables, vanishing before you even realize what's happened. You've just fallen victim to one of the biggest problems in European tourism: pickpockets.
Precisely because it's so popular with tourists from all over the world, the Eiffel Tower is also the worst place for pickpockets in France. Travel author Rick Steves shares that in his experience, there are two major hotspots for pickpocket activity at the Eiffel Tower: the base of the tower and its crowded elevators. The large crowds and distracted people make these areas the perfect environment for pickpockets, with the travel guru noting, "Street thieves plunder awestruck visitors gawking below the tower, and tourists in crowded elevators are like fish in a barrel for predatory pickpockets."
The base of the Eiffel Tower is usually filled with people taking pictures and videos of themselves and the tower, or trying to get entry into it. In other words, people who are distracted. Pickpockets look for such tourists because the distraction gives them enough time to get away with their loot. Crowded areas also attract pickpockets because tourists expect to be jostled and bumped into in a crowd, masking the actions of the thief. That's why it isn't just the crowds outside the Eiffel Tower that attract pickpockets, it's also the crowds inside the tower. Places like the elevators are prime areas for pickpockets, with multiple people tightly squeezed into a small space. Plus, even those wary of pickpockets rarely expect to be robbed inside a tourist attraction.
Planning for Paris's pickpockets
European pickpockets are extremely organized and quick, often working in gangs to confuse their victims and avoid getting arrested. That's why being aware of your surroundings at all times is so important, especially at places that are hotspots for pickpocket activity, like the Eiffel Tower, Champs-Élysées, or the Louvre. The Eiffel Tower, in particular, is such a hotbed for pickpockets that it led to a massive walkout of employees in 2015, protesting the pickpocket problem.
The best way to avoid pickpockets is to maintain situational awareness and always keep an eye and a tight grip on your purse. Pickpockets are smart and look for cues in tourist behavior to pick their targets. Even something as innocuous as your fashion choices could make you a pickpocket's target, as visibly tourist-y outfits, bling, and obviously stuffed purses immediately mark you as a potential target. Instead, leave most of your valuables in your hotel safe, and only carry exactly what you need for the day in your purse or wallet. The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France recommend "ONE credit card/ATM card, ONE piece of identification, and no more than €40-50."
Don't let the pickpockets put you off traveling, though. Although pickpockets are a big problem in many European cities, many travelers enjoy their vacations without ever losing their belongings. On his website, Rick Steves mentions that he's only been pickpocketed once in thousands of days of travel, but that he "[doesn't] let thoughts of petty crime — or the rare instance of it — spoil the fun of being abroad." If you're still worried, this list of expert tips to avoid getting pickpocketed will help you enjoy your European vacation hassle-free.