Rick Steves Shares 2 Key Spots Tourists Should Watch For Pickpockets While At The Eiffel Tower

Picture this: You're standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in the world. Around you are crowds of equally excited tourists, documenting their visit with vlogs and the perfectly Instagrammable photo. And as you crane your neck to take in all 1,083 feet of the tower, a deft hand unlatches your purse and swiftly empties it of your valuables, vanishing before you even realize what's happened. You've just fallen victim to one of the biggest problems in European tourism: pickpockets.

Precisely because it's so popular with tourists from all over the world, the Eiffel Tower is also the worst place for pickpockets in France. Travel author Rick Steves shares that in his experience, there are two major hotspots for pickpocket activity at the Eiffel Tower: the base of the tower and its crowded elevators. The large crowds and distracted people make these areas the perfect environment for pickpockets, with the travel guru noting, "Street thieves plunder awestruck visitors gawking below the tower, and tourists in crowded elevators are like fish in a barrel for predatory pickpockets."

The base of the Eiffel Tower is usually filled with people taking pictures and videos of themselves and the tower, or trying to get entry into it. In other words, people who are distracted. Pickpockets look for such tourists because the distraction gives them enough time to get away with their loot. Crowded areas also attract pickpockets because tourists expect to be jostled and bumped into in a crowd, masking the actions of the thief. That's why it isn't just the crowds outside the Eiffel Tower that attract pickpockets, it's also the crowds inside the tower. Places like the elevators are prime areas for pickpockets, with multiple people tightly squeezed into a small space. Plus, even those wary of pickpockets rarely expect to be robbed inside a tourist attraction.