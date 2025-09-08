This Fashion Choice In Europe Can Make You A Target For Pickpockets (But Here's What You Can Wear Instead)
We all know the rule for not getting carjacked, right? Don't roll into a sketchy neighborhood with your gleaming new sports car, stereo system visible through the windows, Prada handbag on the back seat, and so forth. Now think of yourself as a car. Which version of you is more likely to be appealing to pickpockets: You, dressed to the nines, or you, bumming around in a sweatshirt? The answer is obvious, in Europe or anywhere else. If you walk around trying your hardest to look fancy, and focus on appearance rather than functionality, you're going to be marked by thieves.
Even though European countries are generally quite safe — according to the 2025 Global Peace Index, eight of the world's top 10 safest countries are in Europe — pickpockets exist everywhere. Certain cities like Paris, Berlin, or Rome — highly touristed cities — are prone to pickpocketing, especially at packed sites like the Eiffel Tower. Some neighborhoods are also favorites for pickpockets, such as Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Even certain heavily traveled bus lines, like Rome's so-called "Pickpocket Express," are known hotspots. Then again, even the safest city has some untrustworthy strips.
As The Seattle Times put it: "Less bling." Don't stand out and make yourself a target by going overboard on clothing, jewelry, nails, accessories, or anything else. You're on vacation, not a runway. This might be difficult if you're excited about a trip and want to indulge in some expressive display to go with your midday, al fresco aperitif. But really, it's not worth it if you get your wallet, cards, money, or ID stolen. Dress down, don't attract attention, and save the nice outfits for special events.
Dress for comfort and function, not glitz and fashion
Dressing down on a European vacation doesn't have to mean reverting to T-shirts and jeans, although it can if you don't mind. The fashion-conscious among us can still spruce up their appearance with a tasteful outfit that looks properly adult and doesn't involve cargo shorts in St. Peter's Basilica. Europe is often envisioned as elegant and fashion-savvy — especially cities like Paris. This can make it tough for international visitors to decide on clothing. And if local fashion looks overwrought and flashy, just remember that locals know how to pull it off. Tourists that stand out as tourists are prime pickpocketing targets.
So, err on the side of conservative. Men looking to hit that sweet spot between function, comfort, and appearance can rely on the tried-and-true slacks-and-collared-shirt or sweater combo. Women can wear a skirt or capris with a blouse, or a dress. On his website, travel author Rick Steves even cites specific stores that have clothes suitable for a European vacation and reusable at home, such as Eddie Bauer or REI. And if you're worried about looking too lowbrow, just skip the American athletic wear look. That means leggings, baseball caps, and sweatpants.
Sneakers, however, are fine. You'll like do a lot of walking and won't want to abuse your feet for fashion's sake. Just opt for sneakers that look more like shoes, not ones that belong on a basketball court. In different seasons, apply the same principles to outerwear. A versatile, practical, but stylish coat or jacket goes a long way in colder weather.
Dress for the occasion, not the entire day
Every trip hinges on its itinerary, just as it leans toward one spectrum of activities or another — outdoorsy vs. cityside, for instance. There aren't many pickpockets hanging in the woods or on mountaintops. But if your itinerary includes not only general city wanderings, but also an upscale activity, like a night of fine dining or attending the Vienna State Opera. In that case, the best tactic is to dress for the event, not for the entire day. Remember: Crowded tourist destinations are likely targets for pickpockets, not your table at a restaurant.
When we say to "dress for the event," that might mean circling back to your lodgings in the middle of the day. If you've got dinner out, return to your room before you go, even if it's inconveniently located. Rather than walk around all day in your nicest clothing, roaming streets and milling through pickpocket-heavy tourist sites, wear practical, subdued clothing during the day and change for the evening. Most people like to freshen up before going out at night, anyway.
In a place like Italy, dressing up for dinner might mean adding a sweater or scarf, swapping shoes, and donning a blazer. Since you're going directly to a specific location, you'll be safer from pickpockets, provided you avoid some of the locations or routes mentioned, like Las Ramblas in Barcelona or Rome's Pickpocket Express. And if you're headed to the opera house or a concert? The same outfit you'd wear to dinner will do.