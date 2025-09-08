This Fashion Choice In Europe Can Make You A Target For Pickpockets (But Here's What You Can Wear Instead)

Dressing down on a European vacation doesn't have to mean reverting to T-shirts and jeans, although it can if you don't mind. The fashion-conscious among us can still spruce up their appearance with a tasteful outfit that looks properly adult and doesn't involve cargo shorts in St. Peter's Basilica. Europe is often envisioned as elegant and fashion-savvy — especially cities like Paris. This can make it tough for international visitors to decide on clothing. And if local fashion looks overwrought and flashy, just remember that locals know how to pull it off. Tourists that stand out as tourists are prime pickpocketing targets.

So, err on the side of conservative. Men looking to hit that sweet spot between function, comfort, and appearance can rely on the tried-and-true slacks-and-collared-shirt or sweater combo. Women can wear a skirt or capris with a blouse, or a dress. On his website, travel author Rick Steves even cites specific stores that have clothes suitable for a European vacation and reusable at home, such as Eddie Bauer or REI. And if you're worried about looking too lowbrow, just skip the American athletic wear look. That means leggings, baseball caps, and sweatpants.

Sneakers, however, are fine. You'll like do a lot of walking and won't want to abuse your feet for fashion's sake. Just opt for sneakers that look more like shoes, not ones that belong on a basketball court. In different seasons, apply the same principles to outerwear. A versatile, practical, but stylish coat or jacket goes a long way in colder weather.