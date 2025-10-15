Why Disney's EPCOT Park Dream For California Never Came True

On May 8, 1991, Disney tentatively announced the next of its upcoming projects: WestCOT. The $3-billion park would be an expansion of Disneyland in Anaheim, the iconic gateway to California's best family-friendly attractions. It would have also been the first to contain hotels within the property. It was modeled after the successful EPCOT, the second of the four Disney World theme parks, and the highest-ranked on Yelp, with 4.2 stars (interestingly, on the opposite end of the scale is Hollywood Studios, rated as the worst). EPCOT stands for "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow," and it combines the cultural attractions seen at World's Fairs with a utopian vision of the future. WestCOT was slated to be the West Coast version of this popular park, with a greater focus on adventurous experiences.

However, with its multi-billion-dollar price tag, the project was extremely ambitious from the start. Disneyland didn't have control over the surrounding land in Anaheim. Therefore, it would have needed to purchase the land in the neighboring areas and relocate thousands of residents — not an easy feat to accomplish when locals were already wary of the increased light pollution and traffic from a new park. Additionally, the company's latest project, Disneyland Paris (originally named Euro Disney Resort), was a vision of impending doom: In 1992, it was a complete flop, losing money consistently with lower-than-expected attendance rates. It was a prescient warning of what could happen when building an expensive park that was vehemently opposed by locals — and although the park is thriving now, the initial failure was still traumatic for executives.

On January 30, 1995, just a few years later, the project was as good as dead. Disney stated that plans for WestCOT had been officially cancelled — and in its place would be the more affordable (and more underwhelming) Disney's California Adventure.