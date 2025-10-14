Florida's Classic Peninsula City Has Renowned White Sand Beaches, Gulf Coast Charm, And A Vibrant Artsy Downtown

Clearwater, Florida, has long drawn visitors to its gorgeous beaches, and they likely keep coming back to better explore the city's vibrant and evolving downtown art scene. Clearwater Beach is routinely called one of the country's best beaches, and for good reason. The beach is stunning, walkable, and has lifeguards on duty all year long. There are many restaurants and bars near the beach, and it's the home of Pier 60. Sand Park Key, a hidden gem with a laid-back feel, has a beautiful beach where sea turtles nest from April until October. It has seasonal lifeguards and is less crowded than Clearwater Beach. Honeymoon Island State Park, just north of Clearwater, is an unspoiled barrier island with 4 miles of beaches, the perfect place for swimming, collecting seashells, and birdwatching. There is also a 3-mile trail on Honeymoon Island, great for hiking or biking, that winds through coastal pine forests. In fact, there are quite a few amazing beaches to explore in and around Clearwater, each with its own vibe, so be sure and visit them all.

For people who fly in, Clearwater is a short 30-minute drive along State Road 60 West from Tampa International Airport. You'll cross over Old Tampa Bay along the way. Visitors arriving by car can easily reach Clearwater from Interstate 75. Once you've arrived, Clearwater boasts countless lodging options, including bungalows, hotels, spectacular resorts (such as the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort), and short-term vacation rentals.