Florida's Classic Peninsula City Has Renowned White Sand Beaches, Gulf Coast Charm, And A Vibrant Artsy Downtown
Clearwater, Florida, has long drawn visitors to its gorgeous beaches, and they likely keep coming back to better explore the city's vibrant and evolving downtown art scene. Clearwater Beach is routinely called one of the country's best beaches, and for good reason. The beach is stunning, walkable, and has lifeguards on duty all year long. There are many restaurants and bars near the beach, and it's the home of Pier 60. Sand Park Key, a hidden gem with a laid-back feel, has a beautiful beach where sea turtles nest from April until October. It has seasonal lifeguards and is less crowded than Clearwater Beach. Honeymoon Island State Park, just north of Clearwater, is an unspoiled barrier island with 4 miles of beaches, the perfect place for swimming, collecting seashells, and birdwatching. There is also a 3-mile trail on Honeymoon Island, great for hiking or biking, that winds through coastal pine forests. In fact, there are quite a few amazing beaches to explore in and around Clearwater, each with its own vibe, so be sure and visit them all.
For people who fly in, Clearwater is a short 30-minute drive along State Road 60 West from Tampa International Airport. You'll cross over Old Tampa Bay along the way. Visitors arriving by car can easily reach Clearwater from Interstate 75. Once you've arrived, Clearwater boasts countless lodging options, including bungalows, hotels, spectacular resorts (such as the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort), and short-term vacation rentals.
Enjoy fun Florida activities in Clearwater
The stunning white sand beaches may be what draws people to Clearwater, but the free (and family-friendly) nightly "Sunsets at Pier 60" makes a perfect end to a perfect day at this Gulf Coast paradise. Clearwater Beach faces west, perfect for fiery sunsets. Two hours before sunset, Pier 60 is filled with live music, street performers such as dancers and firebreathers, and local vendors selling their products. The party continues until two hours after sunset. If you're a fan of sand sculpting, be sure and plan a trip to Clearwater Beach during April. That's when the annual Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival takes place. Check out exhibits by master sand sculptors, get a free lesson in sand sculpting, enjoy live music, visit with local vendors, and watch the fireworks display.
This award-winning beach puts its Gulf Coast charm on full display at Pelican Walk Plaza, a beachfront collection of retail stores, a spa, a gym, a salon, bars, and restaurants. It's a great place to relax and watch the activity on the beach. The plaza also hosts events and activities throughout the year, fun for locals and visitors alike.
See Clearwater from a different view on one of the many boat tours available. These floats include sunset cruises and dolphin watching tours. Clearwater is one of the top five Florida beaches for spotting dolphins. You can take a dolphin sighting tour on catamarans, pontoon boats, a speedboat, or a boat that looks like a shark. Other fun options include a cruise on the Calypso Queen (with buffet and open bar), a schooner, and a Tiki Bar Boat ride.
Enjoy Clearwater's vibrant art scene
Clearwater has a thriving downtown, driven in large part by local artists. Many galleries are in the downtown district so it's easy to spend a day going from one to another. You won't want to miss visiting award-winning sand-cast glass sculptor Marlene Rose's gallery. Her one-of-a-kind sculptures are highly sought after by collectors and celebrities. Robert Schoeller, another Clearwater Local artist, has created portraits for more than three decades. In fact, his work is so in demand that he has received commissions to paint people's future children. He also has original paintings available in his gallery, so check out his amazing artwork.
Join a guide on select Saturdays for an art walk through downtown Clearwater. In addition to seeing at least 20 unique sculptures, murals, and signal boxes, participants will learn about the area's historic buildings. The guided Art Walk, which lasts an hour, starts at the Clearwater Main Library and goes past public art in the Cleveland Street District. The Clearwater Arts Alliance also offers private group tours and a map for a self-guided tour. If that doesn't satisfy your aesthetic cravings, check out more unique art experiences in neighboring St. Petersburg, around 30 minutes away.
After touring the city's art scene, check out some of Cleveland Street's restaurants. Enjoy a wide variety of cuisine options while dining al fresco on the palm-lined street. For some entertainment stop by the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Built in 1921, the theater is one of Florida's oldest. Don't leave the Cleveland Street District without doing a little retail therapy at their shops. And if you happen to be there to be there on a weekend, see if you can check out the Market Marie, Clearwater's biggest farmer's market coming to town every second Saturday.