Minnesota's City North Of Minneapolis Has Dazzling Nearby Blue Lakes And A Vibrant Downtown

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there is plenty more to explore in the North Star State apart from lakes. Venture north of the Twin Cities and you'll find Park Rapids, a lively city with easy access to beautiful nature, plus a number of attractions and independent businesses in downtown. The city was founded in 1890 and has a population of just over 4,200 residents.

Park Rapids is located in north-central Minnesota, making it an easy weekend getaway or longer vacation from the Twin Cities. The city has its own small municipal airport, but the closest airport for passengers is Bemidji Regional Airport. Located outside Bemidji, the first city on the Mississippi River, the airport is about a 1-hour drive from Park Rapids. The most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which is about a 3.5-hour drive away. Although there is some limited public transport in Park Rapids, it's definitely easiest to explore the town and the surrounding area with your own vehicle.