Minnesota's City North Of Minneapolis Has Dazzling Nearby Blue Lakes And A Vibrant Downtown
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there is plenty more to explore in the North Star State apart from lakes. Venture north of the Twin Cities and you'll find Park Rapids, a lively city with easy access to beautiful nature, plus a number of attractions and independent businesses in downtown. The city was founded in 1890 and has a population of just over 4,200 residents.
Park Rapids is located in north-central Minnesota, making it an easy weekend getaway or longer vacation from the Twin Cities. The city has its own small municipal airport, but the closest airport for passengers is Bemidji Regional Airport. Located outside Bemidji, the first city on the Mississippi River, the airport is about a 1-hour drive from Park Rapids. The most convenient major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which is about a 3.5-hour drive away. Although there is some limited public transport in Park Rapids, it's definitely easiest to explore the town and the surrounding area with your own vehicle.
Outdoor activities around Park Rapids
The Park Rapids area has over 70 lakes, so there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation here, with the water being exceptionally clean. Blue Lake, Fishhook Lake, Potato Lake, Big Sand Lake, and Long Lake are just a few of the lakes within a 20-minute drive of Park Rapids. If you want to swim, hit the beach at Heartland Park in Park Rapids; fishing and boating are also popular activities in the area.
You can't miss a visit to Itasca State Park, Minnesota's oldest state park, which is a 25-minute drive from Park Rapids. This state park is where you'll find the iconic headwaters of the Mississippi River, which flows 2,350 miles south. Drive the 10-mile Wildlife Drive and climb the Aiton Fire Tower, which has incredible views of the area from 100 feet in the air. Hikers and bikers can set out on the Heartland Trail, a 49-mile, multi-use trail that stretches between Park Rapids and Cass Lake. Visit Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge to glimpse some of the 258 species of birds that inhabit the area; keep your eyes peeled for trumpeter swans. There is a 5-mile wildlife drive here, along with hiking trails.
Explore the best of downtown Park Rapids
Park Rapids has a thriving downtown, with plenty of attractions and spots to shop and dine. Giiwedinong Treaty Rights & Cultural Museum is the first independently owned Anishinaabe cultural museum in Minnesota. There are historic exhibits along with displays of Anishinaabe art — it's a must-see when in Park Rapids to learn about local Indigenous culture. The Hubbard County Historical Museum shares the history of past and present residents; it's open from May through September. A visit to Park Theater shouldn't be missed either — the historic movie theater dates back to 1939.
Discover the local businesses that give Park Rapids its relaxed small-town vibe on a stroll around downtown. Start your day with a coffee from Bella Caffé, before stopping at the Good Life Cafe for fresh bites like walleye tacos or wild rice hotdish. Browse the stalls of 50 vendors at the Park Rapids Farmers Market, which takes place on Saturday mornings between May and September. Take a short half-hour drive out of town to visit Forestedge Winery, which produces 25 premium wines and offers wine flights. Shop 'til you drop at popular local stores like Beagle and Wolf Books and Bindery, an independent bookstore, and Aunt Belle's Confectionary, which serves a huge variety of sweet treats like fudge and caramels.