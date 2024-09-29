The First City On The Mississippi River Thrives With Fall Colors And Festivals
The Mississippi River has long been an important part of American history and has especially shaped the culture, trade, and settlement in the American Midwest. While the Mississippi is a truly "mighty" river, many people don't know that it actually begins as a much smaller and tamer waterway in Northwestern Minnesota near the town of Bemidji — which is actually the first town built on the banks of this famous Ol' Man River. While Bemidji already attracts plenty of travelers as one of the places that claims to be the birthplace of the folkloric Paul Bunyan, you may not know that it is also among the best places in the U.S. to take in the changing colors of the leaves in fall.
Located around 3 hours west of Duluth, Bemidji is special because it has plenty of amenities along with the atmosphere of a charming small town that is surrounded by the natural beauty of Minnesota's Northwoods. Because of this, during peak color — from mid-September to early October — this town truly becomes a majestic fall foliage destination. Bemidji even has a few fall-themed festivals like the Buena Vista Fall Colors Festival, where you can ride in a covered wagon or watch a blacksmithing demonstration and the Harvest Moon Festival which is an annual arts and crafts fair.
Best spots for viewing fall foliage in Bemidji
The first (and most important thing) you should do while visiting Bemidji in autumn is to find a natural area and get outside and take in the beauty of the changing leaves. If you want to appreciate Bemidji's vibrant fall scenery while you casually stroll around a lake, then head to Bemidji Lake State Park. If you are looking for an area with plenty of sugar maples that will show off the exciting bright red hues of autumn, then head south to Itasca State Park, which is where the Mississippi River starts and is one of the most-visited state parks in Minnesota. A good fall foliage trail in this park that will provide sweeping views of the surrounding countryside is the 2.3-mile Itasca Fire Tower Trail.
You can also combine multiple Bemidji forested areas together into a DIY tour to get the most out of your visit. For a 3-4-hour tour that will show you the breathtaking variety of autumn foliage, try visiting the Paul Bunyan State Forest, Lake Plantagenet, and the Mississippi Headwaters State Forest. If you are looking for a shorter tour that will take around 1.5-2 hours, try visiting Lake Bemidji, Turtle Lake, and the Turtle River — an area containing plenty of walkable trails along the Buena Vista Road. While there, you can also check out the Buena Vista Ski Resort for the Buena Vista Fall Colors Festival, which usually occurs around the end of September every year.
What else to do in Bemidji and where to stay
Once you've soaked in plenty of crisp autumn air while exploring the vibrant colors of Minnesota's Northwoods, you can head back to Bemidji for some more fun. First, you can head downtown to grab a photo with the famously giant Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. Then, you can explore the rest of the Downtown Sculpture Walk while you pop in and out of local boutique stores and antique shops. You can also delve into the history of the town's logging and fur trade as well as the native Ojibwe culture at the Beltrami County Historical Society, then head to Morell's Chippewa Trading Post which specializes in traditional Ojibwe beaded crafts. Outdoor lovers can also consider booking a fishing tour with one of the town's popular guided fishing companies.
When it comes to accommodation, Bemidji has something for everyone. If you are someone who wants to stay on the water and get a great view of fall foliage right from your room, check out Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge. Bemidji also has a host of lakeside chain hotels like the Country Inn and Suites, Hampton Inn and Suites, and the Doubletree by Hilton. If you are looking for a more charming and homey experience, check out the Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast.
If you want to spend more time exploring Minnesota, head east to the Midwestern artsy town of Grand Marais which also happens to be one of the only places in the United States where you can see the northern lights. Grand Marais is also only about an hour and 15 minutes from Gooseberry Falls State Park which is a waterfall paradise on the shores of Lake Superior.