The First City On The Mississippi River Thrives With Fall Colors And Festivals

The Mississippi River has long been an important part of American history and has especially shaped the culture, trade, and settlement in the American Midwest. While the Mississippi is a truly "mighty" river, many people don't know that it actually begins as a much smaller and tamer waterway in Northwestern Minnesota near the town of Bemidji — which is actually the first town built on the banks of this famous Ol' Man River. While Bemidji already attracts plenty of travelers as one of the places that claims to be the birthplace of the folkloric Paul Bunyan, you may not know that it is also among the best places in the U.S. to take in the changing colors of the leaves in fall.

Located around 3 hours west of Duluth, Bemidji is special because it has plenty of amenities along with the atmosphere of a charming small town that is surrounded by the natural beauty of Minnesota's Northwoods. Because of this, during peak color — from mid-September to early October — this town truly becomes a majestic fall foliage destination. Bemidji even has a few fall-themed festivals like the Buena Vista Fall Colors Festival, where you can ride in a covered wagon or watch a blacksmithing demonstration and the Harvest Moon Festival which is an annual arts and crafts fair.