Airline Bag Sizers Are Slowly Disappearing From Boarding Gates And The Reason Why Is Simple
Long have travelers grappled with issues of budget, suitcase space, and boarding gate stress when it comes to air travel luggage. If you're someone who routinely packs just one carry-on for a long weekend vacation, there's good news of late on that score: Another major airline has decided to eliminate bag sizers from its boarding gates. As of October 6, American Airlines will be sizer-free at its boarding gates, joining United Airlines in the practice, which implemented the same strategy in 2020.
The primary reason for the change is a simple one. While reducing passenger boarding anxiety is a potential bonus of these new policies, the reason is more aligned with efficiency. As with other recently implemented boarding policies, such as an extended pre-boarding period for families, this simple move on behalf of American Airlines aims to smooth out the boarding process for everyone involved. In turn, the new policy could lead to a greater chance of an on-time departure, a boon to both the airline and its passengers.
What that means for you is no longer living with the threat of having to wedge your carry-on into a metal bag sizer at the gate. However, this change doesn't allow you to bring a carry-on of any size, no questions asked. Sizers will still be available at check-in gates in the lobby to ensure that your suitcase meets the necessary size criteria, and airline staff are empowered to make a visual determination about it at the gate. If your carry-on is determined to be too large to roll aboard or fit in the overhead bins, you may incur bag charges when asked to check it.
Ensuring your carry-on bag is compliant with an airline's standards
Since gate agents can still require you to check your bag, the new procedure isn't entirely an honor system. Travelers are responsible for adhering to carry-on size restrictions. Whether you are flying United, American, or another airline that still maintains bag sizers at the gates, check the website or flight confirmation of whatever airline you are flying. Allowable sizes for carry-on suitcases are not the same for every carrier. If you're in the market for a new carry-on suitcase, or if you're newly considering playing the carry-on game in light of these recent changes, have a look at the best carry-on suitcases in 2025 for every kind of traveler, according to research.
While carry-on allowances haven't changed, these new policies still feel like passenger-forward moves on the part of the airlines involved. American Airlines' recent procedural change is a welcome announcement in light of other recent baggage news, such as Southwest, which was once known for its generous luggage policies, now counts a single photograph as a personal item. Time will tell among the United States' other major airlines to see whether sizer-free gates will become the norm.