Airline Bag Sizers Are Slowly Disappearing From Boarding Gates And The Reason Why Is Simple

Long have travelers grappled with issues of budget, suitcase space, and boarding gate stress when it comes to air travel luggage. If you're someone who routinely packs just one carry-on for a long weekend vacation, there's good news of late on that score: Another major airline has decided to eliminate bag sizers from its boarding gates. As of October 6, American Airlines will be sizer-free at its boarding gates, joining United Airlines in the practice, which implemented the same strategy in 2020.

The primary reason for the change is a simple one. While reducing passenger boarding anxiety is a potential bonus of these new policies, the reason is more aligned with efficiency. As with other recently implemented boarding policies, such as an extended pre-boarding period for families, this simple move on behalf of American Airlines aims to smooth out the boarding process for everyone involved. In turn, the new policy could lead to a greater chance of an on-time departure, a boon to both the airline and its passengers.

What that means for you is no longer living with the threat of having to wedge your carry-on into a metal bag sizer at the gate. However, this change doesn't allow you to bring a carry-on of any size, no questions asked. Sizers will still be available at check-in gates in the lobby to ensure that your suitcase meets the necessary size criteria, and airline staff are empowered to make a visual determination about it at the gate. If your carry-on is determined to be too large to roll aboard or fit in the overhead bins, you may incur bag charges when asked to check it.