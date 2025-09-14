The Best Carry-On Suitcases In 2025 For Every Kind Of Traveler, According To Research
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Choosing the right carry-on luggage can make or break your travel experience. Whether you're a budget-conscious adventurer or a luxury jet-setter, your suitcase needs to match your travel style, destination, and needs, but with so many options on the market, it can be easy to get overwhelmed when deciding which is best for you. Do you want something heavy and sturdy? Or light but still relatively durable? How much should you spend? What style is right for my travel style? There are as many questions as there are options.
Some travelers prioritize durability, as they'll be trekking with their suitcase to a variety of environments. They want something that will survive dense jungle, cobblestone streets, cosmopolitan cities, and beachside towns. Others want something that is budget-friendly but still durable, or luxurious and stylish. Some people may want to be able to walk right from the airplane to a conference room, while others want compression features that will allow them to squeeze everything they need for a week-long vacation.
Each traveler has their own priorities and goals they want with their bag, and checked luggage can end up costing a fortune, not to mention being hard to drag through crowded streets or rough terrain. It's important to evaluate what's important to you, what type of traveler you are, and what your style is, and these carry-on luggage options have something for every traveler.
For budget travelers
When you're watching your budget carefully but still need reliable luggage, you want a carry-on that isn't going to break the bank, is small enough to meet the stingy budget airline requirements, and sturdy enough to last for several trips. After all, the last thing you want to do is dip into your savings for a bag that breaks after only a handful of uses.
Bagsmart's Roamer 20" Carry On suitcase delivers exceptional value for an affordable price. At the time of writing, it is on sale for $109.00 but retails full-price for $149.99. It comes in pastel colors or white, and weighs only 7 pounds, with an expandable capacity of an extra 20%. This means you can squeeze a lot in and the suitcase won't use up too much of your limited luggage weight that budget airlines impose. The wheels also have a 360-degree turn, and the outer shell is made of tough polycarbonate. This suitcase is built tough for an affordable price, meaning you won't have to invest a ton upfront compared to a lot of other luggage, and it will last, meaning you don't have to keep buying more.
If your budget is even tighter, Wrangler's 20" Carry On is only $45 on Amazon, and comes in several colors. This suitcase also features 360-degree wheels for smoother movement and organizational interior pockets, and boasts in its description that it meets the bag requirements of Spirit Airlines. One reviewer on Amazon, said "Excellent color, the wheels are good quality. Case feels durable. Perfect for travel! Good price point." If you take good care of this bag, it should definitely last a while, leaving more room in your budget for memories and experiences.
For luxury travelers
For those who travel in style and want the best of the best, Rimowa's carry-on represents the pinnacle of luxury luggage. It's stylish, looks as expensive as it is (more on that shortly), and is so durable that the company offers a lifetime warranty. You'll have eyes turning when you walk through the airport with a Rimowa. It's a popular option among luxury travelers, and a way to signal that you travel in style.
The Rimowa carry-on is chic, luxurious, and tough. Though it is expensive — $1,500 — it has so many features that justify the price point. Outdoor Gear Lab's review says it "glides like a figure skater, swallows clothing like its candy, and handles hard knocks like a rodeo cowboy." And that's not the only glowing review of this luxurious bag. The Points Guy also said the bag is so smooth that the author's toddler could push it, and they could pack for a 10-day trip in it, especially if you pack efficiently. And if you do a quick search online yourself, you'll see several more glowing reviews of this bag.
It has 1.75-inch double wheels that are built for any terrain and an adjustable handle. It is a little heavier, tipping the scales at 9.5 pounds. Rimowa is known for one of the best perks that come with buying a bag: it has a lifetime guarantee, meaning they'll repair your suitcase for you. The company has a program called RE-CRAFT, where you can turn in a suitcase no matter the condition and receive a voucher to spend on a new one.
For country hoppers
Adventurous people who are trying to cross as many countries off their bucket list are always on the move and need luggage that can keep up with their adventures. Their suitcase must be extra durable for diverse conditions and rough handling. The Ramverk Pro Front-Access Carry-on (available on Backcountry) was ranked as the best carry-on roller bag by Outside magazine for those reasons and more, making it a great option for those on the go.
This suitcase is constructed from a combination of aluminum and polycarbonate, offering extreme durability that can handle everything from cobblestone streets to airport conveyor belts. The front pocket is also padded for easy access to your laptop and other quick-grab items, in case you have to get some work done on your trip or have to run to your next country.
One review from the website Global Sales Guys raves about this bag: "The Db Ramverk Pro Carry-on Luggage is very close to being the best carry-on suitcase ... It's not just extremely well-made but also highly functional and made from mostly recycled materials to a standard that ensures you won't have to buy another case for years to come." This suitcase will last whether you're headed to a tropical beach, a humid rainforest, or a snowy ski trip, no matter what continent you're destined for.
For solo travelers
Solo travelers need luggage that is reliable, secure, and manageable without assistance. After all, if you're headed to a new destination alone, you'll want something that you can depend on. The Samsonite carry-on series has earned widespread praise for its durability, lightweight design, and functionality.
Priced between $130 and $200, these suitcases offer professional-grade quality at a reasonable price point, ensuring you have more money in your pocket for your upcoming adventures. The lightweight design makes them easy to maneuver through airports and city streets independently, while the smooth-rolling wheels reduce strain during long walks. Solo travelers particularly appreciate Samsonite's reputation for durability — when you're traveling alone, the last thing you want is luggage failure in an unfamiliar place. The brand's consistent quality and widespread service network provide peace of mind wherever your solo adventures take you.
Many users on Reddit recommend the Samsonite carry-on suitcases in a thread about solo traveling. One user said, "They are reliable, affordable and nice looking. I do a lot of international travel and needed something that would last a long time. I think I bought two spinners and a carry-on from the same line back in 2015. I've gone on at least five flights every year and they are all still in great condition." Another user raved that "It would be almost impossible to buy a bad suitcase from a Samsonite store."
For photographers and content creators
When you're traveling to capture beautiful photos and cinematic videos, the last thing you want to be worried about is your expensive equipment breaking in your luggage. For photographers and content creators on the go, you want a suitcase that is sturdy, has customizable compartments, and is tougher than nails so your gear arrives at its destination safely. You'll also need something with enough space for everyone on that camera gear packing list.
Think Tank is a carry-on suitcase that addresses all the concerns a multimedia creator may have when it comes to protecting their equipment. It's highly recommended by Digital Camera World and multiple users on Reddit for these very reasons. The exterior is made of ballistic nylon, and the interior is completely customizable. This means you can create compartments that hug your camera equipment perfectly, so it doesn't bounce around in your bag and risk damage.
The suitcase features a large enough compartment to fit two camera bodies and multiple lenses, plus a 15-inch laptop. The compartment comes with adjustable dividers to pack your gear snugly in so it's not wiggling around inside. This luggage also has two types of locks: one TSA-approved lock for the main compartment, and a rear security cable that can lock the bag to fixed objects, ensuring that you can secure your items anywhere. Digital Camera World praises it for "the robust build and thoughtful, travel-centric features provide an unmatched sense of security." This bag brings you peace of mind that will let you focus on getting the shot, not whether your equipment will make it there safely.
For business travelers
Professional travelers need luggage that reflects their attention to detail, professional style, and high-quality work. This highly-rated Briggs & Riley baseline Essential Carry-On suitcase comes out on top for its sophisticated appearance and reliable performance that business travel requires. It's so good that even airline pilots swear by it, and you won't get a better endorsement than that.
This $729 expandable suitcase can adapt to varying trip lengths and packing needs. It also has a lifetime warranty that repairs your bag for free, no proof of purchase needed. Many travelers on Reddit applaud it for its warranty and "zero fit issues on international flights," as well as its customer service. If there's a problem with your bag, you can drop it off at one of the company's global repair centers or ship it in, and Briggs & Riley will take care of it. This is perfect for a busy professional on the go, because they have locations all around the world in most major cities, although it's unlikely you'll need it. After all, these bags are seriously high-quality.
This bag even has a wrinkle-resistant suit compartment, which wowed the testers at The New York Times' product review site Wirecutter. This makes it perfect to hop off the plane and head straight to an important meeting. In the Briggs & Riley Expandable Spinner version, there is a garment folder, which also helps your clothes stay wrinkle-free.
For group trips
The Away carry-on suitcase is perfect for group trips — the type of travel that requires you to keep up with your group, coordinate logistics, and handle many different activities. It's affordable and super tough, so no matter where you take it, it will be resilient. It was recognized by Outdoor Gear Lab and GQ as one of the best hardshell carry-on suitcases in the market due to its durability and price. With both their standard carry-on and the bigger carry-on models selling for less than $300, it's much more affordable than a lot of other competitors.
It comes in 11 colors, has a compression system, and 360-degree wheels. The suitcase also comes with a laundry bag and a TSA lock. Away also offers a limited lifetime warranty that covers defects to the shell, wheels, handles, or zippers, but not normal wear and tear.
This luggage brand grew like wildfire on social media, with plenty of influencers and celebrities spotted using Away, such as Jessica Alba, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts, and more. Away also directly collaborates with celebrities and brands such as Karlie Kloss, Dwyane Wade, HBO, La Ligne NYC, and Rashida Jones, to name a few, so you'll be in great company with this bag.
For travelers with disabilities
Travelers with disabilities require luggage that accommodates their specific mobility needs. While this can change from person to person and may mean different priorities when selecting what luggage is best, one lightweight and easily maneuverable bag recommended on a Reddit thread (where a traveler who describes themselves as "disabled and chronically ill" was looking for suggestions) is the Osprey carry-on luggage.
Osprey is made of NanoTough exterior water-resistant fabrics, making it a light option and easier to carry. The suitcase also has internal pockets that organize your items, oversized wheels for easy maneuverability, a padded laptop sleeve, and a wide-opening main compartment for easier access, organization, and packing. Another great feature of this suitcase is that it has top, side, and bottom handles, making life just that little bit easier. These give users plenty of options and help the suitcase adapt to different requirements. While it is not going to be perfect in all situations, the Osprey bag offers versatility that can work for a range of people.
If you're a wheelchair user, Phoenix Instinct makes luggage that can be attached and pulled to your chair easily with plenty of outer pockets for easy access to essentials (available on Living Spinal). The bags come in various designs to accommodate different wheelchairs, are made with lightweight materials, and have big wheels for maneuverability.
For outdoor explorers
For those wanting to go off the beaten path, you'll need a carry-on that will last in any environment, whether they're headed to the mountains, the jungle, or the sea. They also need a piece of luggage that can pack in any specialized gear they need, and plenty of clothing for different environments and activities. The Monos expandable carry-on is a great option because it delivers exceptional durability and versatility that outdoor adventurers need. It has a polycarbonate shell that makes it tough and is dent-resistant and "virtually unbreakable," as the website claims. It is also expandable, can endure harsh conditions, and has room for any hiking boots, snorkeling gear, or other special equipment your adventure may require.
The interior zippered compartment helps you separate and organize your items, and the other side has a built-in compression pad, allowing you to squeeze in some extra clothing or other items. It also comes with an anti-microbial laundry bag and two shoe bags. These things can be especially helpful when you have several days of adventuring ahead of you. You can organize your items, fit everything you need for your adventure, and know that your items will be protected in this luggage.
For digital nomads
Digital nomads need a suitcase that can contain their entire life (sometimes literally). They can't forget to pack anything, and as people who live and work on the road, they need a suitcase that helps them maintain their flexible lifestyle and fit it all efficiently and easily. The July Carry-On Pro is loved by digital nomads because it is designed for the modern remote worker. It has an exterior laptop pocket for easy access to most people's essential work tool, making it easy to work from the airport, train station, or coffee shop. It also has an ejectable battery pack to help all your devices stay charged, even if you can't find an outlet in whatever country you're working from that month.
The suitcase's polycarbonate hard shell protects your valuable items and mobile office, and it comes in a variety of fashionable colors. Digital Nomad World gave this suitcase a score of 4.5 out of 5, stating that the carry-on is "stylish, well-made, and durable, with one of the best front compartments on the market for laptops." Whether you decide to base yourself in Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, or any other place, this suitcase will help keep your entire life organized, your work efficient, and your lifestyle optimal.
Methodology
Selecting the right carry-on luggage will vary depending on a traveler's needs, their travel style, and budget. To determine which suitcases were best for each type of traveler, we consulted several websites and explored features, social media reviews, and articles to evaluate the strengths and features of each suitcase. We also thought about what each type of traveler would find most important, and matched those suitcases to the best of my ability. We also have personal experience with Away suitcases, so I drew on that as well. We aligned the suitcase's features with a traveler's priorities, including factors such as durability, price, design, wheels, weight, material, and more, to help travelers skip the bag check and find the right carry-on for their travel style.