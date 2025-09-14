The Best Carry-On Suitcases In 2025 For Every Kind Of Traveler, According To Research

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Choosing the right carry-on luggage can make or break your travel experience. Whether you're a budget-conscious adventurer or a luxury jet-setter, your suitcase needs to match your travel style, destination, and needs, but with so many options on the market, it can be easy to get overwhelmed when deciding which is best for you. Do you want something heavy and sturdy? Or light but still relatively durable? How much should you spend? What style is right for my travel style? There are as many questions as there are options.

Some travelers prioritize durability, as they'll be trekking with their suitcase to a variety of environments. They want something that will survive dense jungle, cobblestone streets, cosmopolitan cities, and beachside towns. Others want something that is budget-friendly but still durable, or luxurious and stylish. Some people may want to be able to walk right from the airplane to a conference room, while others want compression features that will allow them to squeeze everything they need for a week-long vacation.

Each traveler has their own priorities and goals they want with their bag, and checked luggage can end up costing a fortune, not to mention being hard to drag through crowded streets or rough terrain. It's important to evaluate what's important to you, what type of traveler you are, and what your style is, and these carry-on luggage options have something for every traveler.