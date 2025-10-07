An Airline Once Known For Its Generous Luggage Policies Now Counts A Single Photograph As A 'Personal Item'
One of the things that used to distinguish Southwest Airlines from other U.S. carriers was its two free checked bags for all passengers. Now you have to purchase a Getaways by Southwest ticket or pay separately for your checked bags. You're still allowed one carry-on bag that can fit in the overhead bin and one personal item that fits under the seat in front of you, but it turns out that carrying something else in your hands, even if it's just the approximate size of a piece of paper, could get flagged by the Southwest Airlines staff as a third piece of luggage.
X user @keithharley posted a photo of what he was carrying in hand as he went to board his flight that caused drama. It looked like he'd just been to Las Vegas, the "most fun city in America," as he was holding a commemorative photo from a Cirque du Soleil show at the Bellagio. Along with a pic of the item in question, he tagged Southwest Airlines and wrote, "I just had a crazy experience on your flight! Your gate attendant did not allow me on the plane, because I had a picture in my hand that was a 8x10 piece of paper basically. She said it was considered a third item!"
Southwest Airlines replied via X, reiterating the policy of the limit of two carry-on bags: "If the photo was an additional item to the two mentioned, it would be considered a third carryon. Please know you can always put it in one of your carryon items if you wish."
Social media wasn't impressed by the Southwest Airlines policy and response
People in the X comments on the passenger's original post chimed in with their thoughts about the Southwest Airlines policy. One person noted that they had encountered a similar situation, but their offending "third" item was a sandwich purchased at the airport. (This sandwich example seems directly counter to Southwest's stated policies.) Others seemed confused about the inconsistency of the policy. "I board with a backpack, a carryon and carrying my ipad/tablet in my hand. Never been stopped as a 3rd item," @thebryceluna posted on X.
The Southwest website doesn't seem to have guidance for items like reading material (which seems like the closest equivalent to the original poster's photo) and whether or not they count as an additional item. It also doesn't have any specific information for things like jackets. Each airline has its own policies; for example, Spirit Airlines requires your neck pillow to fit in your personal item, as compared to Southwest where neck pillows don't count towards the carry-on bag limit.
Passengers on social media weren't impressed with the airline overall. User @jimcobbprepper said, "I've flown Southwest almost exclusively for the last several years. This sort of nonsense, including the gate attendant as well as this non-response from corporate, is enough to make me swear off the airline for good." Along with the apparently stringent carry-on guidelines and the updated fees for checked bags, there have been other major changes at Southwest Airlines, including stopping its open-seating policy. With all the changes, we can see why some loyal customers might be rethinking their allegiance to the airline.