An Airline Once Known For Its Generous Luggage Policies Now Counts A Single Photograph As A 'Personal Item'

One of the things that used to distinguish Southwest Airlines from other U.S. carriers was its two free checked bags for all passengers. Now you have to purchase a Getaways by Southwest ticket or pay separately for your checked bags. You're still allowed one carry-on bag that can fit in the overhead bin and one personal item that fits under the seat in front of you, but it turns out that carrying something else in your hands, even if it's just the approximate size of a piece of paper, could get flagged by the Southwest Airlines staff as a third piece of luggage.

X user @keithharley posted a photo of what he was carrying in hand as he went to board his flight that caused drama. It looked like he'd just been to Las Vegas, the "most fun city in America," as he was holding a commemorative photo from a Cirque du Soleil show at the Bellagio. Along with a pic of the item in question, he tagged Southwest Airlines and wrote, "I just had a crazy experience on your flight! Your gate attendant did not allow me on the plane, because I had a picture in my hand that was a 8x10 piece of paper basically. She said it was considered a third item!"

Southwest Airlines replied via X, reiterating the policy of the limit of two carry-on bags: "If the photo was an additional item to the two mentioned, it would be considered a third carryon. Please know you can always put it in one of your carryon items if you wish."