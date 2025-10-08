Mount Everest's Dangerous Weather Puts Hikers And Basecamp Trekkers In Danger, Not Just Mountaineers

It's the ultimate bucket list destination and every trekker's dream: climbing Mount Everest. But for those ascending the highest mountain in the world in October 2025, that dream turned into a nightmare. On October 3, a massive blizzard swept across the Gama Valley, a remote, ancient forest on the mountain's eastern side, accessible only by yaks and mules on a journey that typically takes 10 days. An estimated 1,000 climbers — some of whom were experienced mountaineers and return visitors — were trapped on one of the world's most unforgiving ascents as the storm raged through the night. Many were wearing only rain jackets or windbreakers and hunkered down in tents, which they had to constantly clear of snow to avoid collapse.

The rare storm struck during China's Golden Week holiday, coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major celebration in various East and Southeast Asian cultures. The climbers had reached elevations of around 16,000 feet — just over halfway to the 29,000-foot summit — when the blizzard hit. According to early reports, including from one hiker who managed to descend ahead of the storm, tents were crushed and temperatures plunged rapidly, with some climbers already experiencing hypothermia.

Rescue efforts began immediately, with teams working to clear paths for trapped climbers to descend. As of October 8, roughly half had either reached temporary safety or established contact with emergency teams. Around 580 hikers and more than 300 porters and guides have regrouped at a meeting point in Tibet's Tingri county, but at least one hiker is reported dead, and 200 others are still stranded. Ticket sales have been suspended by the Tingri County Tourism Company in the meantime, and Tibet's scenic Mount Everest area has closed temporarily.