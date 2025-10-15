Washington's 'Gateway To The Cascades' Is A Charming Town With Scenic Mountain Views And Vibrant Fall Foliage
Naches is a charming small town located near Mount Rainier along U.S. Highway 12 in Washington State. Being at the foot of the Cascade Mountains, it is a popular destination for outdoor fun and nature lovers. Picturesque trails offer excellent hiking, especially in autumn, when vibrant leaves transform the landscape. While other towns near Mount Rainier offer waterfalls and river access, Naches' spectacular scenery makes this "Gateway to the Cascades" a must-see destination in the area.
Whether you are here to explore bat-filled caves or take a scenic canoe trip down the river, you'll find all the outdoor adventures you crave in Naches. Plus, its proximity to the Cascades allows you to get up close and personal with these majestic mountains, providing endless photo opportunities. You can even take a scenic road trip on the iconic Cascade Loop to see beautiful mountains and lakes. The White Pass Scenic Byway takes you along another gorgeous route through Mount Rainier, Oak Creek Wildlife Area, and other breathtaking spots.
Start your day in Naches at a cozy coffee shop before heading off on your adventures. Cot's Peak Coffee is the perfect spot to plan your day's itinerary. If you feel inspired to go on a hike, head to Cot's Peak itself, where you can brave steep trails in exchange for spectacular bird's-eye views of the valleys below. Because Naches is located in the fertile Yakima Valley, it is brimming with farmers' markets and fresh fruit stands selling cherries, apples, and peaches (perfect for a post-hike snack). Thompson's Farm is a charming place to visit, where kids can pick their own Halloween pumpkin at the market.
Naches offers exciting outdoor adventures
Overnight travelers to Naches can set up camp at Squaw Rock RV Resort & Campground. Campgrounds are located less than a mile from the Naches River, with options for kayaking, tubing, and rafting nearby. The resort offers private cabins for rent, ranging from $145 to $210 per night (as of this writing), each with its own individual fire pit. The resort also offers a pool, playground, and plenty of amenities to enjoy during your stay. There are sites along the river for recreational vehicles, in case you brought your own lodging. Another great place to stay is Eagle Rock Resort, which offers $35 tent sites for camping under star-lit skies, as well as cabins and rooms for rent for $85. The Wood Shed Restaurant & Lounge is a fantastic place to eat at this resort, featuring a patio, dance floor, and televisions to watch your favorite shows while enjoying your meal.
Staying in Naches puts you close to all the action, with its proximity to so many parks and natural landmarks. Visit Boulder Cave, where you can explore ancient volcanic wonders and see Pacific western big-eared bats in their natural habitat. This 10-million-year-old cave was gradually formed by lava and sediment mixing together, in combination with consistent erosion from Devil Creek. Visitors can access the site by taking the Boulder Cave Trail, but reservations must be made online prior to visiting; walk-ins are not permitted. Boulder Cave is open from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure to bring a flashlight, but please be mindful of the bats and their habitat. Visitors are advised to avoid touching cave walls or shining flashlights on the ceiling.
Naches Peak Loop explodes with gorgeous autumn hues
Hikers will enjoy the Naches Peak Loop, taking you through rugged pine forests and stunning mountain vistas. A great time to visit is around autumn, when the rusty colors of fall are in full swing. Visitors can stroll amidst colorful wildflowers, while stoic evergreens tower above vibrant hues of changing foliage. The trail winds along shimmering lakes (like Tipsoo Lake) and shady woodlands. Dewey Lake is a particularly popular spot, where folks tend to stop for lunch or take a rest. The Naches Peak Loop is part of the Pacific Crest Trail, which spans the entire American West Coast, from Mexico to Canada. The Naches Peak section is just over 3 miles long and rises to an elevation of 600 feet above sea level. It is recommended that hikers take the clockwise route for more impressive views of Mount Rainier.
You will most likely encounter others on the trail and in the viewing areas, since parking fills up quickly. However, there are numerous wild natural areas to explore along this loop. It's not a particularly challenging trail, but it does get muddy on occasion, and weather conditions can vary. You might encounter bears and other wildlife, so hike with caution. Not only is autumn the perfect time to visit, with fall foliage on full display, but you will also avoid potential winter road closures. The trailhead can be found in Mount Rainier National Park, near the Tipsoo Lake Parking Area. The Chinook Pass Overlook Trail also connects with the Naches Peak Loop; visitors just need a Northwest Forest Pass for access. Parking and accessing the Naches Peak Loop trail directly does not require a Northwest Forest Pass.