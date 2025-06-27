Why The Sale Of Public Lands In California, Oregon, & Washington Could Spell The End Of The Pacific Crest Trail

"America the Beautiful" could look a lot less beautiful under the next rendition of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) curried by the Trump administration. In its most recent proposal, the bill directed the U.S. government to sell up to 3.3 million acres of public lands in 10 western states and Alaska. Although proponents of the bill, like Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) claim that this action is not intended to touch U.S. National and State Parks or other designated properties, the bill's language did not discount the possibility that the government could sell vital public lands. This infuriated both politicians and wildlife enthusiasts across both parties because parcels of land near some of the nation's most popular parks, monuments, sacred sites, and trails — like the Pacific Crest Trail — could be put on the market.

The problem with this is that, even if the protected lands stayed safe and unsold, public-owned lands that allow access to these protected areas would be in the firing line. And while the Senate has now determined that said version of the OBBBA would violate Congressional rules, Senator Lee later announced on X that he's still working to push the bill forward without any reduction to the quantity of land for sale. If this bill does go through, it could be a serious risk to the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), as it passes through the western states of Washington, Oregon, and California, surrounded by areas of land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, much of which is at risk of being sold.