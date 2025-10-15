The Most Famous Suburban House In America Is Opening To Tourists For The First Time In History
From gorgeous Venice Beach and its legendary boardwalk to the breathtaking, free-to-visit Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California has all kinds of destinations that you can recognize from movies and TV. And while you've been able to drive by the iconic midcentury house that was used in "The Brady Bunch" for the first time ever, you can now go inside, and it will actually look like it did on TV. "The Brady Experience" by Vintage LA is opening the house for select visitors to take a tour and see it just as it was during the 1970s.
On November 7, 8, and 9, historian Alison Martino of Vintage LA will be leading one-hour tours of the house. You can see details like the giraffe in the girl's bedroom, Mike's den with a drafting table, and the floating staircase. All the proceeds from the $275 per person ticket sales go to a local dog adoption charity. It looks like the November dates are booked, but if you want to sign up to find out when the next potential opening of the house is, visit The Brady Experience website.
HGTV made The Brady Bunch house into what it is today (mimicking what it was in the 1970s)
The Brady Bunch house is in Studio City, a Los Angeles neighborhood known for its low-key Hollywood magic, and it's long been a drive-by destination for TV fans. The interior of the house was actually a soundstage when it was filmed from 1969 to 1974, but HGTV bought the house in 2018 for the show "A Very Brady Renovation," where they transformed the house to match the TV version. There are four episodes, and helping with the renovation were all six kids who starred in "The Brady Bunch."
It wasn't an easy project with so many details to get right. "The toughest part was adding a second story to the house, though it was fun to teach those Bradys construction!" designer Jasmine Roth explained, per HGTV.
The house was then sold in 2023 to Tina Trahan, and she has left it as it was when it was renovated. Trahan bought it not as a place to live for herself, which is a good thing since the house isn't actually livable as is. Things like the appliances look like they did on the show, but they don't work. Instead, she bought it as a piece of "art," and a part of her idea when buying it was using it for charitable events, per Entertainment Weekly. It looks like that's panned out, hopefully not for the last time.