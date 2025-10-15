The Most Famous Suburban House In America Is Opening To Tourists For The First Time In History

The Brady Bunch house is in Studio City, a Los Angeles neighborhood known for its low-key Hollywood magic, and it's long been a drive-by destination for TV fans. The interior of the house was actually a soundstage when it was filmed from 1969 to 1974, but HGTV bought the house in 2018 for the show "A Very Brady Renovation," where they transformed the house to match the TV version. There are four episodes, and helping with the renovation were all six kids who starred in "The Brady Bunch."

It wasn't an easy project with so many details to get right. "The toughest part was adding a second story to the house, though it was fun to teach those Bradys construction!" designer Jasmine Roth explained, per HGTV.

The house was then sold in 2023 to Tina Trahan, and she has left it as it was when it was renovated. Trahan bought it not as a place to live for herself, which is a good thing since the house isn't actually livable as is. Things like the appliances look like they did on the show, but they don't work. Instead, she bought it as a piece of "art," and a part of her idea when buying it was using it for charitable events, per Entertainment Weekly. It looks like that's panned out, hopefully not for the last time.