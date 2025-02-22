One Of Los Angeles' Most-Filmed Locations Is A Breathtaking Free-To-Visit Beverly Hills Estate

If you love movies, chances are you've spotted Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills on screen more than a few times. This legendary estate is among the most filmed locations in Hollywood and is itself a famous piece of Los Angeles history with a fascinating past. The mansion is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and breathtaking architecture, influenced by Gothic and neoclassical styles. Surrounded by beautifully manicured gardens, this mansion is not only a must-visit for movie buffs but also a serene escape from the busy city.

The best part is that it doesn't cost a dime to visit. However, the mansion hosts guided tours and unique events for a modest admission fee. Greystone Mansion represents a bygone era of Old Hollywood elegance that's hard to find in the city today, along with peaceful walking paths, fountains, and cinematic city views. Indeed, a visit to Greystone Mansion is just one of many budget-friendly activities on a trip to Los Angeles that deserve a spot on your itinerary.

There are plenty of cheap thrills to be had in Beverly Hills and beyond, from hiking to the Hollywood sign, museum tours, bustling beaches, and so much more. To experience all of it, you're better off staying a while. Accommodations in Beverly Hills tend to be pricey, but you might find better deals in neighboring areas like West Hollywood and Century City. But, if you're feeling fancy, you can glam it up in this outdoor rooftop hotel suite right in the heart of Beverly Hills. The most convenient way to get around LA is by car. However, many people don't know that the city has one of the best and most reliable public transportation networks in the country.