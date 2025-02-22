One Of Los Angeles' Most-Filmed Locations Is A Breathtaking Free-To-Visit Beverly Hills Estate
If you love movies, chances are you've spotted Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills on screen more than a few times. This legendary estate is among the most filmed locations in Hollywood and is itself a famous piece of Los Angeles history with a fascinating past. The mansion is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and breathtaking architecture, influenced by Gothic and neoclassical styles. Surrounded by beautifully manicured gardens, this mansion is not only a must-visit for movie buffs but also a serene escape from the busy city.
The best part is that it doesn't cost a dime to visit. However, the mansion hosts guided tours and unique events for a modest admission fee. Greystone Mansion represents a bygone era of Old Hollywood elegance that's hard to find in the city today, along with peaceful walking paths, fountains, and cinematic city views. Indeed, a visit to Greystone Mansion is just one of many budget-friendly activities on a trip to Los Angeles that deserve a spot on your itinerary.
There are plenty of cheap thrills to be had in Beverly Hills and beyond, from hiking to the Hollywood sign, museum tours, bustling beaches, and so much more. To experience all of it, you're better off staying a while. Accommodations in Beverly Hills tend to be pricey, but you might find better deals in neighboring areas like West Hollywood and Century City. But, if you're feeling fancy, you can glam it up in this outdoor rooftop hotel suite right in the heart of Beverly Hills. The most convenient way to get around LA is by car. However, many people don't know that the city has one of the best and most reliable public transportation networks in the country.
All about Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills
The Greystone Mansion and Gardens span 18.3 acres in Beverly Hills, one of the wealthiest enclaves in the country. The mansion was originally constructed in the late 1920s as a wedding gift to the heir of a prominent oil tycoon. Sadly, fate had other plans, and the son was killed only five months into living at the mansion. A few decades later, it was leased by the American Film Institute and has since been featured as a set location in countless major Hollywood movies, TV shows, music videos, and specials. According to IMDb, some of these include "Spider-Man," "The Big Lebowski," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "X-Men," "Austin Powers in Goldmember," and famous series like "Gilmore Girls" and "General Hospital."
The registered historic landmark is free to visit, although only the outdoor grounds are open to the public. Visitors can take a guided tour of the first floor of the mansion on select days of the month for a small admission fee. The mansion also hosts a fun and immersive ongoing event called Greystone In The Movies. In the recently restored historic theatre, this special initiative presents monthly film screenings of movies that used Greystone Mansion as a set. As an added bonus, movie-goers get taken on a guided tour of the exact locations that were used for filming. Other events held at Greystone include monthly chamber concerts performed by renowned Beverly Hills musicians, live play readings, festive holiday events, and much more. As one of the most romantic filming locations in LA, it's no surprise that Greystone Mansion is also a popular wedding venue.
Other must-visit free LA attractions near the Greystone Mansion
Beverly Hills may be an expensive destination, but you can still enjoy the best that it has to offer on a modest budget. Just 2 miles down the road from Greystone Mansion is Rodeo Drive, California's boulevard of fashion and rising stars, a place where you can spend a leisurely afternoon window shopping and people watching, all for free. Be sure to get the classic LA photo op in front of the Beverly Hills sign at Beverly Gardens Park and stroll in the famous gardens while you're there. Not far from the mansion in the Santa Monica Mountains is the iconic Getty Center, an architecturally stunning educational hub of art, history, and culture that offers free admission to the public. The nearby Getty Villa Museum in Pacific Palisades, which is also free to visit, is temporarily closed until further notice (at the time of this writing).
Beyond Beverly Hills are all kinds of free attractions that offer the quintessential LA experience. One cannot visit the City of Angels without hiking Runyon Canyon and visiting the Griffith Park Observatory for those unbeatable city views. Both are free to visit, but the post-hike Erewhon smoothie run will likely set you back a solid $20. You can spend a whole day in downtown Los Angeles without spending a dime, from exploring the fantastic exhibits at The Broad Museum, seeing the historic Grand Central Market, and doing a walking tour of the Arts District. End your day with a vibrant sunset at Santa Monica Pier, followed by a peaceful beach walk — the perfect conclusion to a budget-friendly adventure.