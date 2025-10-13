One Of The Absolute Worst Safety Tips You Should Avoid If You've Been Bitten By A Venomous Snake

If you're the outdoorsy type and like to go camping or hiking, there are a lot of things you must be aware of. Aside from knowing what you should bring to make your adventure quick and easy, you'll also have to look out for wildlife, such as snakes. While most snakes you'll encounter are harmless, a bite from a venomous species can turn dangerous very quickly and how you immediately treat it matters. To keep the venom from spreading, some people may believe that making a tourniquet to wrap tightly around the area will help. However, according to NPR, wildlife experts say to avoid this as wrapping a tourniquet around the bite can keep the venom in one spot and cause permanent disfigurement or have long-term consequences.

The application of a tourniquet can be lifesaving for many injuries — including bites from other animals — but when it comes to certain snakes, toxins are involved. Instead, the best course of action it to seek emergency medical help right away by calling 9-1-1, try to remain calm (which might be easier said than done) and don't move the affected area and keep it below your heart (via District Gondia).