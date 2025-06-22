If You're Hiking Or Swimming In Oregon, These Snake-Friendly Waters Are Worth Knowing About

Across the United States, Oregon's stunning landscapes remain a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts. But as spring gives way to summer, snakes also start to make an appearance throughout the Beaver State. This doesn't mean you need to lock yourself in and miss out on all the outdoor fun, though. It just means you need to be extra careful when visiting some of the state's most snake-friendly rivers and lakes — like the wild and scenic Deschutes River, which offers leisurely hikes or refreshing swimming sessions.

Oregon is home to 15 different snake species. However, only the western rattlesnake and its two subspecies — the Northern Pacific rattlesnake and Great Basin rattlesnake — are venomous. So, statistically speaking, you're a lot more likely to run into a harmless species than a rattlesnake. That said, most snakes won't actually attack unless you bother them, choosing instead to hide or escape over confrontation.

So don't go listening to those old wives' tales regarding these fascinating reptiles, and don't even think about canceling your trip to Oregon's great outdoors. Just remember: As long as you respect the snakes' personal space (and that of any animal, for that matter), you can enjoy a safe and sound experience when visiting the following waters in Oregon.