If You're Hiking Or Swimming In Oregon, These Snake-Friendly Waters Are Worth Knowing About
Across the United States, Oregon's stunning landscapes remain a favorite destination for outdoor enthusiasts. But as spring gives way to summer, snakes also start to make an appearance throughout the Beaver State. This doesn't mean you need to lock yourself in and miss out on all the outdoor fun, though. It just means you need to be extra careful when visiting some of the state's most snake-friendly rivers and lakes — like the wild and scenic Deschutes River, which offers leisurely hikes or refreshing swimming sessions.
Oregon is home to 15 different snake species. However, only the western rattlesnake and its two subspecies — the Northern Pacific rattlesnake and Great Basin rattlesnake — are venomous. So, statistically speaking, you're a lot more likely to run into a harmless species than a rattlesnake. That said, most snakes won't actually attack unless you bother them, choosing instead to hide or escape over confrontation.
So don't go listening to those old wives' tales regarding these fascinating reptiles, and don't even think about canceling your trip to Oregon's great outdoors. Just remember: As long as you respect the snakes' personal space (and that of any animal, for that matter), you can enjoy a safe and sound experience when visiting the following waters in Oregon.
The snake-friendly Columbia River
If you're thinking of visiting Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge is probably on your must-visit list this summer — especially since it's home to the picturesque "Windsurfing Capital of the World." Beyond that, the gorge is also home to the state's longest river — the Columbia River — stretching for about 1,243 miles. Along the river, you'll also find some other great destinations, like Sauvie Island and its beautiful beaches, as well as several species of snakes.
That's right, the Columbia River kicks off this list of snake-friendly bodies of water in Oregon. This is mostly due to the many different ecosystems — including wetlands and many towns — that this lengthy river crosses. A favorite for water sports enthusiasts as well as hikers and travelers alike, it's clear why it's so common to run into local snakes around there.
Some of the species you're likely to find near the waters of the Columbia River include the California mountain kingsnake, garter snakes, and rubber boas, among other totally harmless species. It's important to note, however, that western rattlesnakes have also been spotted along the river, although more so by hikers rather than swimmers. Because of this, caution must be taken when visiting the overall gorge and river areas.
Exploring Crater Lake, the deepest in America
The Northwest's beautiful Cascade Mountains are where you'll find Crater Lake. Overall, Crater Lake National Park offers visitors many opportunities for outdoor recreation such as boating, hiking, and camping, as well as some truly stunning views of the unique landscapes that surround the lake. And, along with being the deepest lake in the country — which will be closed to swimmers after 2025 — Crater Lake is also home to three of Oregon's garter snakes.
Now, even though the mention of snakes might scare you off from enjoying a swim at Crater Lake (while it's still open), you'll be happy to know that the resident garter snakes at the lake are actually completely harmless. Even the pretty black ones found on Wizard Island aren't venomous.
Better yet, while you're enjoying yourself along the waters and shores in the area, you might also spot some frogs, toads, newts, and salamanders. And, if you're lucky, you might even run into some other resident wildlife like bobcats, coyotes, or white-tailed deer.
The beautiful Waldo Lake near Oakridge
Located just 50 minutes away from the city of Oakridge — also in the Cascade Mountain Range — is Waldo Lake. Accessible from Highway 97, about an hour and 45 minutes from Bend, the lake is a great summer getaway for camping, hiking, swimming, biking, and fishing. However, it's also a favorite spot for slithering reptiles.
Don't be alarmed, though. Once again, you'll be sharing the water with harmless species. Some of the snakes you might find here include garter snakes (which mainly feed on small amphibians and insects), sharp-tail snakes looking for slugs near rocks and forested areas along the 1,700 miles of trails in the nearby Willamette National Forest, and the charismatic mice-hunting rubber boa.
With that in mind, you can rest assured that your visit to Waldo Lake and its surrounding wilderness will be a safe one. So feel free to swim in the lake's waters, enjoy a boating trip, or even go horseback riding. All of these resident snakes are actually so small that there's no risk of your horse getting spooked by them while you enjoy a nice ride.
The crown jewel of Oregon's State Parks is Silver Creek Falls State Park
Known for hosting some of Oregon's most majestic waterfalls and the 7.2-mile-long Trail of Ten Falls, which takes you behind crashing waterfalls, Silver Creek Falls State Park is surely one of those places you need to visit at least once. You'll also find more than 35 miles of trails where you can hike, bike, or go horseback riding.
Another perfect summer getaway located roughly 20 minutes from the town of Silverton in the northeast, Silver Creek Falls State Park also has access to campgrounds, RV sites, and cabins available for those wishing to stay the night. There's even a barbecue and picnicking area.
That said, most of the areas around Silver Creek are pet-friendly, so you really need to keep an open eye for any local snakes while outside. There's no need to panic, however, since most of the species you'll find there are the nonvenomous and water-loving kind. Take garter snakes, for example, which are commonly seen along the waterfalls and creeks within the park. Although they can seem a bit scary, just remember that they are fairly docile. So remember to be respectful toward these important predators, and avoid disturbing them in any way.
The rattlesnakes at the Deschutes River State Recreation Area
Rattlesnakes really like the hot desert weather in Central Oregon, and the Deschutes River State Recreation Area, located 16 miles outside of The Dalles, is no exception. Here, you'll be able to enjoy some world-class fishing, hiking and mountain biking, as well as some wild river rafting. And even though rattlesnakes are considered a common occurrence, the area's popularity and high visitor traffic mean it's highly unlikely that you'll actually run into them. Unless you have the worst possible luck on the planet, that is.
However, it's still important to know that the western rattlesnake and its two subspecies do inhabit the area. As such, whenever you visit, be sure to take some precautions. For example, make sure to wear sturdy hiking boots that cover your ankles and lower calves. Additionally, try to avoid rocky outcrops, as well as stepping into tall grassy areas while hiking.
Rattlesnakes have a really bad reputation, but their populations are sadly declining, and doing your best to avoid any unwanted accidents is crucial for the effective conservation of these reptiles.