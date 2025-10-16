This Ohio Trail Connects Craft Distilleries, Local Flavor, And The City Of Columbus' Vibrant Spirit

The city of Columbus, Ohio, has a lot to offer as a vacation destination. It is home to major art galleries, museums, and a world-class zoo and aquarium, while even its under-the-radar suburbs offer walkable, shady trails and attractive shops. It is also steeped in history, with a charming German village located not far from the center of the city.

But did you know Columbus is also a hotspot when it comes to spirits? The city is home to a great number of top-class modern distilleries producing amazing liquors that have led to a renaissance in Columbus' cocktail scene. And there has never been a better time for travelers who enjoy a drink or two to visit the city, thanks to a new Distillery Trail, developed by the destination marketing organization Experience Columbus.

More than simply a list of top-class distilleries, the Distillery Trail comes with a specially-made mobile passport: Check in at various businesses to unlock prizes, including vouchers and T-shirts, while tasting the best spirits the city of Columbus has to offer. You can even book luxury hotel rooms through the Experience Columbus website, taking advantage of free gift offers in the process.