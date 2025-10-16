The One Crucial Thing To Make Sure Is Up To Date Before Flying With Your Pet

Whenever you fly with your pet, there are many moving parts to consider, from researching pet-friendly airlines to making sure your pet carrier meets the airline's regulations. However, there is one common mistake that people make when flying with pets that can have a significant impact on the travel experience — updating your contact information. While it may seem obvious, it's a small but crucial step that is easy to overlook.

In the checklist of pet preparation, you'll want to ensure the airline you're flying with can contact you in case of an emergency, such as if your dog becomes ill or gets lost. And upon arrival, you'll have peace of mind that your pet will be easily identified in an unfamiliar environment. According to a study by Weenect, a company that makes GPS trackers for dogs and cats, 55.3% of pet loss occurs while an animal is on vacation with its owners. So, it's better to take preventive measures. Verify that the contact information on your animal's collar is correct before departure, and consider adding a temporary travel tag with your cell phone number and an extra contact number at your destination (a friend, family member, or hotel, for example).

But the real hero here is the microchip. These chips, which are the size of a rice grain, contain vital contact information and are implanted into the animal, providing a permanent form of identification to locate your pet in case their collar comes off. According to the American Kennel Club, animals with microchips are three times more likely to be reunited with their owner, which makes it a no-brainer for anyone flying with a pet.