New Mexico's State Park Brimming With Wildlife Is A Tucked-Away Haven To Camp, Hike, And Fish

While New Mexico has numerous diverse landscapes with stunning vistas to choose from, including the nature enthusiast's dream of Sugarite Canyon State Park (just 72 miles away), the Eagle Nest Lake State Park definitely ranks high on the list. The state park, located in the Moreno Valley, is 8,200 feet above sea level and has spectacular mountain views. This alpine park has everything you could ask for: hiking, fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, horseback riding, and (perhaps most importantly) a serene haven where you just relax and breathe. While both Angel Fire (11 miles away) and Taos (40 miles away) have regional airports, visitors wanting a larger airport can fly into Albuquerque International Sunport (164 miles away).

Eagle Nest Lake, routinely stocked with salmon and trout, covers 2,400 acres and offers amazing year-round fishing opportunities. Summer is the perfect time to fish for smallmouth bass, sunfish, northern pike, and yellow perch. January through March is the best time to do some ice fishing; kokanee salmon and trout (rainbow and cutthroat) are commonly caught during the winter months. Eagle Nest Lake is home to an annual ice-fishing tournament (held the last Saturday of January) as well as the annual Fish Fest and Pike Round Up (typically scheduled for late September).

Birdwatching is a popular activity at the park; guests have spotted ospreys, bald eagles, hawks, herons, pelicans, waterfowl (ducks and geese), and songbirds (finches, sparrows, and warblers). The patio at the visitor center, which has a stunning view of Touch Me Not Mountain, is a great spot to look for birds that call the lake home. Birds aren't the only wildlife living in the park; visitors often see bears, elk, foxes, marmots, coyotes, deer, and prairie dogs. Bring your binoculars and perhaps you will spot a cougar or bighorn sheep.