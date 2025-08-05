New Mexico's Highest Peak Is An Incredible Hiking Haven With Gorgeous Alpine Lakes, Forests, And Scenic Views

New Mexico is famed for its dramatic and diverse geography, from deep canyons and desert plains to conifer forests and soaring mountains. Its tallest peaks belong to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, which extend 250 miles from Santa Fe north to Salida, Colorado, a town where "adventure meets artistic flair." The range contains 10 peaks that exceed 14,000 feet, known endearingly as "fourteeners" and sought out for challenging climbs with rewarding views from their summits. And while there aren't any fourteeners in New Mexico, the closest you'll get is the beautiful Wheeler Peak — and it's still pretty lofty!

Clocking in at 13,161 feet, Wheeler Peak is the highest point in New Mexico — not to be confused with a mountain of the same name in Nevada. It's two miles southeast of Taos Ski Valley, a resort area 19 miles north of Taos proper that attracts skiers and outdoor enthusiasts all winter long and in the summertime boasts activities like hiking, mountain biking, UTV tours, and more. It takes about two hours by car to get to Taos from Santa Fe.

Some incredible hikes start in the Taos Ski Valley that weave around and up Wheeler Peak. For example, there's the popular Williams Lake Trail, a 3.7-mile out-and-back route that takes you by a stunning lake surrounded by mountains with picture-perfect views. Continuing on from the Williams Lake Trail, the 8.2-mile out-and-back route to the top of Wheeler Peak is a rewardingly challenging trek. You can also connect a couple of different trails to trace a loop instead, like the Wheeler Peak Loop that links with both the Williams Lake Trail and the Bull of the Woods Trail. This 13.5-mile route ascends more than 4,100 feet and takes at least eight hours to complete. A number of other trails zig-zag through Wheeler Peak Wilderness, with most rated moderate to difficult due to the altitude gain. But it's all worth it for the views!