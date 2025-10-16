This Trendy Intersection System Is Taking Over American Roads. Here's What You Need To Know

Getting on or off a four-lane highway is about to become a lot safer in many parts of the United States thanks to an innovative intersection design. Restricted Crossing U-turn intersections (RCUTs) are becoming increasingly popular in many states to cut down on accidents that occur when drivers from side streets turn left to merge onto a four-lane highway. Also known as a J-turn or superstreet, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) estimates that they reduce fatal and injury-inducing crashes at unmarked intersections by 63%.

So, how do they work? Typically, when a secondary road encounters a four-lane highway, traffic is immediately directed to turn right. Then, a little further along there is a U-turn area that allows vehicles to switch directions. By avoiding dangerous left turns (like UPS drivers do in unfamiliar cities) and through movements across several lanes of traffic, the number of conflict points where crashes can occur drops significantly from 32 to just 14.

With an increase in road trips across the United States, this is great news. But if you haven't encountered an RCUT yet, there's a good reason why. Though the design was introduced in the 1980s, DOT estimates that only 43% of states are using this type of intersection. Based on 2020 numbers published by ResearchGate, you're most likely to come across an RCUT while traveling in North Carolina, which has over 100, or Georgia, which has a little over 20.