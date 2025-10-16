The 'Ellis Island Of The South' Hides In A Georgia Suburb Home To The Most Diverse Square Mile In America

Since the 1990s, the state of Georgia has welcomed more than 37,000 refugees. According to Today, most of those people have passed through Clarkston. The most common ancestry in town is still African American, but Ethiopian, Burmese, Congolese, Nepalese, and Afghan all significantly contribute to the numbers.

Why have so many people from around the world landed in the tiny city? As a designated refugee resettlement area for half a century, local organizations that find homes for refugees have sprouted up in Clarkston. The appeal also stems from the fact that transport to Atlanta via public transit is easy — at just 12 miles from the city's downtown, Clarkston is served by multiple bus routes that connect to trains to Atlanta. It also doesn't hurt that rent is lower than the national average by 34%.

Because it's so friendly to new Americans, many have stayed, not just treating Clarkston as a stop on their journey but as a permanent home. As one Ethiopian-born man named Hukun Abdulla told The Bitter Southerner, "We don't go anywhere. We think this is America. That's it." Refugee resettlement in the U.S. has slowed since 2019's drastic program cuts, though, so many of the people you'll meet have been in Clarkston since before that time.