The Safest Florida City In 2025 Is An Island With Pristine Waters, White Sand Beaches, And Outdoor Fun

It's no secret that Florida has gained a rather quirky reputation, and some might even consider it a dangerous place. There's a reason why the bizarre criminal behaviors of the "Florida Man" have been an Internet meme for more than a decade. Data has shown that one of Florida's most-visited beach cities boasts a shocking crime rate, but it's not just about criminal activity. When vacationing on the shores of the Sunshine State, there's a shark and crocodile-infested Florida beach that is best avoided. It seems everywhere you turn, Florida presents a new danger. Of course, there are hidden gems to be found, too. Head to Amelia Island, Florida's wildly underrated destination for luxe stays and year-round sun. And if you're looking for peaceful beaches embraced by mangrove inlets and tropical foliage, make your way to Marco Island, another barrier island on the southwest coast.

Data on the rates of violent crime and even the prevalence of natural disasters in Florida show that Marco Island is the safest city in the Sunshine State for 2025. Here, you can head to the beach for sunbathing and swimming without any worries. About two hours by car from Miami, on the opposite side of the coast, make Marco Island your next weekend getaway.

Part of the Ten Thousand Islands archipelago, Marco Island is a merging of luxury resorts and a sleepy fishing village atmosphere, promising family-friendly fun all around. Glistening beaches stretch for miles along the coastline, offering sugary sands set against emerald surf and tidal lagoons for unforgettable views. Take the family to scout for seashells, or head out on a thrilling boat tour to spot dolphins amidst the Ten Thousand Islands scenery. At the end of the day's adventures, fantastic eateries await a scrumptious meal with sunset vistas.