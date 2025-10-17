Utah's Gorgeous Green Valley Feels Like A Little Europe Scattered With Small Scenic Towns And Peaks

While there are some budget-friendly ways to enjoy European cities, let's face it— traveling to Europe isn't exactly cheap. But there are ways to experience serene European vibes and quaint village scenery on your next vacation, while still remaining within the United States. Heber Valley, located 45 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, is full of amazing adventures like ziplining and hot air balloon rides. Surrounding this valley are picturesque neighborhoods reminiscent of quaint European villages that will make you feel like you have been transported to the Swiss Alps. You will see old railroads and rustic barns along the countryside, adding to the old-world charm.

While you might have a particular idea of where to visit in Europe based on your interests, there's something for everyone in Heber Valley. A large group of immigrants from Germany and Switzerland settled here in the 1850s, and there has been a thriving Swiss community ever since. You can see Swiss influences everywhere, from culture to cuisine. Midway, one of the valley towns with the heaviest Swiss influence, holds a yearly local festival to celebrate its cultural roots. Midway Swiss Days usually take place during Labor Day weekend.

Although Midway usually draws the attention of most travelers with its charming village vibes, Heber City is the valley's main town and home of the Heber Valley Railway. Travelers can take the train from the Heber Depot to see marvelous sights around the valley, including Wasatch Mountain and Mount Timpanogos' spectacular peak. The depot, located at 450 South 600 West in Heber City, is open Monday through Saturday year-round. It's a far cry from America's longest train ride on the Texas Eagle, but you'll see breathtaking mountains, rivers, and diverse scenery.