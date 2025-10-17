American Airlines' Innovative New Booking Tool Shows Flights Based On Experience, Not Location

Have you ever been in the midst of trip-planning and found yourself completely lost? Classic destinations are out of budget for you, and newer hotspots are just too crowded. And unfortunately, with the advent of social media, it seems like there are no more hidden gems. Places that were once untouched go viral from TV shows, movies, and influencers — and suddenly, prices rise dramatically, and they're descended upon by flocks of eager tourists desperate to take the exact same photos they saw online. A key example is Dubrovnik in Croatia, popularized by its appearance in the "Star Wars" film franchise and the "Game of Thrones" series — it's now one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, sadly ruined by overtourism. But sometimes digital technology can be used for good — there are platforms that can help you find affordable vacations and visit lesser-known destinations you may not have previously considered. One such example is American Airlines' innovative new booking tool.

This travel aggregator is similar to Google Flight Deals, another new AI tool that helps you find vacations customized to your every whim and fantasy, in that it trades airport codes for desires. So, instead of YYZ and LAX, you'll type in prompts such as, "I'd like to go on a five-day snowboarding trip for under $1,000." Then, you'll wait and see what is generated — and you may be surprised! While you might assume that only domestic results would appear in this price range, you could find yourself booking a trip to an internationally located winter wonderland that's cheaper than expected. And with flights getting more and more expensive, this is an excellent way to ensure that your vacation is within budget. All results are sorted by price, allowing you to find the most affordable option for the experience you want.