Missouri's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

If you're a fan of the American Midwest, you know that Missouri is a secretly impressive "flyover state" thanks to its world-class cities, abundant nature activities, and gorgeous small towns. In fact, Missouri is one of the few states in America that offers incredible scuba diving opportunities — just look at the amenities at this crystal-clear lake known as the Caribbean of the Midwest.

However, when it comes to swimming in the other lakes and rivers dotted throughout Missouri, it's imperative to know what might be in the water with you. Snakes tend to call these areas home, and so you might encounter an unwelcome, scaly guest as you're playing or lounging in a river, stream, or lake.

Thankfully, Missouri doesn't have too many snake-infested waters, so you should be able to avoid these slithery serpents on your next vacation. That said, knowing what species you might encounter and what bodies of water Missouri's snakes prefer can make all the difference in the off chance that a snake does cross your path. So, with that in mind, let's break down the four most snake-filled lakes and rivers in Missouri.