Missouri's Most Snake-Filled Lakes And Rivers Are Not For The Faint Of Heart
If you're a fan of the American Midwest, you know that Missouri is a secretly impressive "flyover state" thanks to its world-class cities, abundant nature activities, and gorgeous small towns. In fact, Missouri is one of the few states in America that offers incredible scuba diving opportunities — just look at the amenities at this crystal-clear lake known as the Caribbean of the Midwest.
However, when it comes to swimming in the other lakes and rivers dotted throughout Missouri, it's imperative to know what might be in the water with you. Snakes tend to call these areas home, and so you might encounter an unwelcome, scaly guest as you're playing or lounging in a river, stream, or lake.
Thankfully, Missouri doesn't have too many snake-infested waters, so you should be able to avoid these slithery serpents on your next vacation. That said, knowing what species you might encounter and what bodies of water Missouri's snakes prefer can make all the difference in the off chance that a snake does cross your path. So, with that in mind, let's break down the four most snake-filled lakes and rivers in Missouri.
The Missouri River
As the longest river in the United States, the Missouri River stretches over 2,500 miles from Montana to just north of St. Louis, Missouri. With so many square miles of riverbanks, there are bound to be at least a handful of snake species that call this river home. While not all of them live in Missouri, the Show Me State does house several water snake species and a couple of venomous ones, too.
The most dangerous snakes that can sometimes live along the Missouri River are the timber rattlesnake and the northern cottonmouth. Both of these snakes can swim incredibly well, although they tend to avoid humans, especially when they're splashing around in the water and making a lot of noise. Cottonmouths are noticeable because they will typically open their jaw, revealing the white "cotton-like" spots inside. Many people confuse water snakes with cottonmouths, but it's always a good idea to avoid snakes altogether.
Since snakes avoid humans, you likely won't encounter these slithery creatures in bigger cities, even when a metropolis borders a river. However, if you tend to visit smaller towns, like the charming Missouri college town of Jefferson City, you might wander across a snake or two if you venture to more remote areas along the river banks.
Smithville Lake
For many visitors to Missouri, the most exciting destination is the city known for being a barbecue capital and a beer-lover's paradise, Kansas City. However, if you're looking for something a bit more serene and rooted in nature, just head north about 40 minutes, and you'll find a watery wonder called Smithville Lake.
This lake is perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities, including boating, fishing, hiking, biking, and even horseback riding. The lake is also open for swimming, although it might be best to stick to the more populated areas so you can avoid snakes. Fortunately, almost all the snakes in and around these waters are non-venomous, including Dekay's brownsnake, western rat snakes, water snakes, and garter snakes.
Although all snakes can swim, the ones that love the water the most are all harmless and non-venomous. In rare instances, you might come across a timber rattlesnake, which is venomous and whose bites can be dangerous. Even then, though, snake bites are a rare occurrence. If you do stumble across a rattler, you should always back away slowly and minimize interaction. If you follow these basic safety protocols, your lake day should be incident-free.
The Mississippi River
One of the reasons Missouri is such a fabulous travel destination is that you have the Missouri River on one side and the Mississippi River on the other. While Kansas City has plenty to offer, architectural wonders and city amenities make staying along the Mighty Mississippi in the city of St. Louis extra special. Oddly enough, both major rivers converge just north of the city, so you could visit both of them without having to travel across the state.
As with the Missouri River, where you go along the Mississippi can affect which snakes you might find. For example, if you're in the heart of St. Louis, you shouldn't have to worry about any slithery friends crashing the party. However, if you're further north in Hannibal, the Missouri town where Christmas festivities, shops, and events are at every turn, you might run into a water snake or two.
Non-venomous snakes like water snakes, rat snakes, and even hog-nose snakes can be relatively common in the Mississippi River. In many cases, these snakes will make a dramatic show when cornered to make you think they're dangerous, but they're actually not. They might raise their heads, puff out their cheeks, or imitate a rattlesnake, but their bark is worse than their bite, so to speak. That said, you might encounter a timber rattlesnake on the Mississippi, so don't get too close to anything that's warning you to back off.
Table Rock Lake
Table Rock is a man-made lake at the southern border of Missouri, and it even crosses over into Arkansas. Looking at the lake on a map, it kind of resembles a snake-like dragon, so it makes sense that this body of water would be one of the most snake-filled in the entire state. It's also next to "The Las Vegas Of The Midwest" (without the casinos), a.k.a. Branson, Missouri.
Because Table Rock Lake is so long and expansive, there are many campsites, boat docks, and sandy shores where you can fish, kayak, and swim. Again, the more remote the area, the more likely you'll run into a snake since they love to avoid crowds. The most common snakes you can find at Table Rock include water snakes, rat snakes, and the ring-necked snake.
All of these species are non-venomous, so a chance encounter shouldn't spike your anxieties. However, pygmy rattlesnakes can also sometimes be found along Table Rock's shores. These rattlers do carry venom, so a bite from one of them could turn deadly really fast. Stick to populated areas, and you will be fine, and be careful when venturing into unknown territory or exploring the wilderness off the trail.
What to do when encountering a snake in the wild
Although Missouri is home to a handful of rivers and lakes that house snakes, there's no guarantee that you'll run into a snake during your excursion. Snakes are generally very cautious creatures, and they try to avoid meeting humans as much as possible. If a snake does cross your path, it's likely more afraid of you than you are of it. Also, snakes are most active during warmer months, so if you're visiting Missouri in late fall or winter, your chances of running into a serpent are closer to zero.
That said, if you do come across a snake during your travels, try to stay calm and leave it alone. While most of the snakes in the state are harmless, rattlesnakes and cottonmouths are venomous and may bite if provoked. If you are bitten by a snake, seek medical attention immediately, even if you're not sure whether the bite is venomous. Typically, venom will cause painful swelling, discharge, and discoloration at the bite area. If you don't notice any of these symptoms, you may not have to worry about getting specialized treatment.
Overall, these areas of Missouri are fun to explore and perfect for all kinds of aquatic activity, from fishing to swimming, so the possible presence of snakes shouldn't deter you from hitting the water in these lakes and rivers. Knowing the risk is a big part of ensuring your vacation goes off without a hitch, and now you know exactly what to expect.