Louisiana's Charming Gulf Coast Village Is A Getaway Known For World-Class Fishing, Authentic Cajun Food, And Marshes
For many people who travel to the Bayou State, their first mission is to head to Bourbon Street — Louisiana's most famed street that's full of unique entertainment. It's certainly deserving of a visit, but if you want to get an even deeper appreciation of true Cajun country (and the iconic Cajun cuisine), plan some extra time to head outside of New Orleans. Breaux Bridge is known as "the crawfish capital of the world" and is a couple of hours away, but a little closer, you'll find the charming unincorporated village of Cocodrie. When you fly into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), you can rent a car and drive there in about an hour and a half.
Cocodrie means "alligator" in Cajun French. The word can also loosely be translated into the Spanish word for "crocodile." Legend has it that when the Spanish settlers first saw toothy alligators back in the 18th century, they didn't know what they were, so they gave them the name of "cocodrie" since they resembled the crocodiles that they were more familiar with.
The name stuck and became a part of the Cajun French terminology. It also happens to now be the name of the little village surrounded by marshland that gets the bragging rights of being one of the best fishing spots on the Gulf Coast. Maybe anglers love fishing in Cocodrie because of the diversity of activity. Believe it or not, this tiny Louisiana village has easy access to fly fishing, as well as deep-sea, inland, and swamp fishing. The ability to fish year-round is also a big plus.
Book a charter in this world-class fishing destination
If you don't want to haul all of your fishing gear along on your trip, you can book a fishing expedition with one of Cocodrie's expert local guides. Coco Charters, for example, provides everything you need — including rods, reels, bait, and tackle. They offer both inshore and offshore trips that target a variety of species such as speckled trout, redfish, black drum, sheepshead, flounder, tuna, snapper, amberjack, wahoo, and more.
Cocodrie is an angler's dream come true, and with several options, this charter company tries to customize each trip based on your specific goals. After a day full of reeling in lunkers, you can stay right by the water at Coco Marina. They have a variety of waterfront accommodations available, and each of the units has a kitchen so you can cook up your fresh catches, too. If you'd rather kick back and let someone else do the cooking for you, though, don't fret, as there's also an on-site Cajun restaurant called The Lighthouse.
One Google reviewer raved about the cuisine, writing, "The food is great, the drinks are strong, and extra points for the crispy onion strings and crawfish bread. It's a favorite spot during our Cocodrie vacations." Another Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The gator bites are the most tender ones I've ever eaten and the remoulade is perfect." The reviewer went on to offer a tip, writing, "Don't miss the Bushwacker. A boozy, ice cream concoction which, after fishing a good part of the day, restores your energy. OK, it may not be medicinal, but it's delicious!"
Where to stay when visiting Cocodrie
Besides the Coco Marina, there are also a few other vacation rentals located in Cocodrie, but you'll find more traditional hotels in Houma — another laidback city in the heart of Louisiana's scenic bayou country. It's about 40 minutes away from Cocodrie, and there you'll find a variety of classic lodging options such as Hampton Inn, Best Western, and Candlewood Suites. Those who are interested in a more cozy, boutique option can book a room at the local bed and breakfast called the Grand Bayou Noir.
The drive from Houma to Cocodrie is quite scenic and cyclists enjoy it, too. A bike ride down Highway 56 from Houma to Cocodrie is a unique journey that takes you alongside the bayou. If you want to see authentic Louisiana, this is a great way to experience it. You can also visit the DeFelice Marine Center when you're in Cocodrie — it is a part of the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium.
One Google reviewer sang the praises of this science center, calling it a "great place to come with the family to learn about our beautiful and unique ecosystem!" The center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will give you a thorough understanding of the marshlands that Louisiana is so famous for. Just make sure you plan enough time to climb the observation tower for some of the best views in the area.