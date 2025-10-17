Louisiana's Charming Gulf Coast Village Is A Getaway Known For World-Class Fishing, Authentic Cajun Food, And Marshes

For many people who travel to the Bayou State, their first mission is to head to Bourbon Street — Louisiana's most famed street that's full of unique entertainment. It's certainly deserving of a visit, but if you want to get an even deeper appreciation of true Cajun country (and the iconic Cajun cuisine), plan some extra time to head outside of New Orleans. Breaux Bridge is known as "the crawfish capital of the world" and is a couple of hours away, but a little closer, you'll find the charming unincorporated village of Cocodrie. When you fly into Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), you can rent a car and drive there in about an hour and a half.

Cocodrie means "alligator" in Cajun French. The word can also loosely be translated into the Spanish word for "crocodile." Legend has it that when the Spanish settlers first saw toothy alligators back in the 18th century, they didn't know what they were, so they gave them the name of "cocodrie" since they resembled the crocodiles that they were more familiar with.

The name stuck and became a part of the Cajun French terminology. It also happens to now be the name of the little village surrounded by marshland that gets the bragging rights of being one of the best fishing spots on the Gulf Coast. Maybe anglers love fishing in Cocodrie because of the diversity of activity. Believe it or not, this tiny Louisiana village has easy access to fly fishing, as well as deep-sea, inland, and swamp fishing. The ability to fish year-round is also a big plus.