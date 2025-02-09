Escape New Orleans Bustle To A Laidback City In The Heart Of Louisiana's Scenic Bayou Country

The scenic beauty of Bayou Country is unmatched, and there's no better way to take it all in than on a classic Louisiana swamp tour. Board a boat on the bayou with A Cajun Man's Swamp Tours and Adventures for a narrated journey through cypress-veiled swamps brimming with wildlife. The tours run year-round, but if you're itching to spot some alligators, your best bet is to take a tour during their peak season from February to November. Rates range from $25 to $35, cash only, and you can book your spot by contacting the captain here.

Beyond the beautiful bayous, Houma flourishes in its historic beauty. Much like this famed district in New Orleans full of lavish mansions and unique architecture, there is a treasure trove of gorgeous properties to discover. To step back into the 19th century, visit the Southdown Plantation & Museum. The historic site boasts a stunning green and blush-colored mansion outfitted with period furniture and a regional history museum tucked inside. Tours are available twice a day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also visit the Volumnia House, the region's oldest family owned and operated farm that dates back to 1828. In true old fashion, you can't book a tour online. Instead, find their contact number here, and book your visit to the charming Queen Anne Style home. From marshes to mansions, Houma is an enchanting destination for your Louisiana retreat.