Escape New Orleans Bustle To A Laidback City In The Heart Of Louisiana's Scenic Bayou Country
Home to bustling Bourbon Street, vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations, and an electrifying jazz and blues scene, New Orleans is the exuberant epicenter of Louisiana. If you're craving a getaway that's buzzing with endless energy and nightlife, there's a long list of unmissable things to do in NOLA. However, if you're searching for a city with a similar spirit in a more laidback atmosphere, Louisiana's Bayou Country is your ideal destination.
Situated about an hour southwest of New Orleans, Houma is in the heart of Bayou Country. Enveloped in forested wetlands and moss-veiled swamps, the small city is brimming with natural beauty and shaped by its colorful Cajun culture. Enjoy world-famous cuisine, explore lavish historic homesteads, tour lush swamplands, and soak up the robust arts and music scene in a bite-size version of Louisiana's most-famous destination. If you're looking for an artsy town full of New Orleans vibes minus the crowds, head to Houma.
Celebrate Cajun culture in Houma
Be sure to bring your appetite. Steeped in Cajun culture, Houma boasts some of the tastiest authentic Cajun cuisine in the region. Voted the town's best restaurant on TripAdvisor, Boudreau & Thibodeau's Cajun Cookin' is beloved for classic dishes like jambalaya, crawfish pie, and gumbo served in a kitschy atmosphere complete with a quirky alligator statue. For something with less tacky tourist vibes and more of a local watering hole feel, head to Big Al's Seafood, where you'll have your pick of Cajun seafood specialties cooked with fresh, locally-caught ingredients (they also have an alligator statue, which seems to be the unspoken mascot of the restaurants in town).
If you're hungry for more Cajun culture, diving into the local music scene is a must. Dance the night away to live bands at The Jolly Inn, a beloved restaurant and dance hall serving traditional Cajun food and tunes. For a more laidback atmosphere, visit The Music Cove. Situated in dive bar digs, the local hotspot features bands and solo acts from across the region on Saturday nights, and delicious food and cold beer seven nights a week. Of course, if you really want to lean into the Cajun festivities, plan your visit during Mardi Gras season, which kicks off in February (dates vary by year), culminating in a colorful exhibition of parades, live music, and cultural events.
Explore scenic swamps and magnificent mansions
The scenic beauty of Bayou Country is unmatched, and there's no better way to take it all in than on a classic Louisiana swamp tour. Board a boat on the bayou with A Cajun Man's Swamp Tours and Adventures for a narrated journey through cypress-veiled swamps brimming with wildlife. The tours run year-round, but if you're itching to spot some alligators, your best bet is to take a tour during their peak season from February to November. Rates range from $25 to $35, cash only, and you can book your spot by contacting the captain here.
Beyond the beautiful bayous, Houma flourishes in its historic beauty. Much like this famed district in New Orleans full of lavish mansions and unique architecture, there is a treasure trove of gorgeous properties to discover. To step back into the 19th century, visit the Southdown Plantation & Museum. The historic site boasts a stunning green and blush-colored mansion outfitted with period furniture and a regional history museum tucked inside. Tours are available twice a day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also visit the Volumnia House, the region's oldest family owned and operated farm that dates back to 1828. In true old fashion, you can't book a tour online. Instead, find their contact number here, and book your visit to the charming Queen Anne Style home. From marshes to mansions, Houma is an enchanting destination for your Louisiana retreat.