Between Sequoia National Park And Fresno Is California's Cozy Mountain City With Sierra Nevada Charm And A Trail
The United States has more than 100 mountain ranges. Many travelers are familiar with the largest ones, including the Appalachian Mountains — among the oldest mountains on the planet — the Rocky Mountains, home to some of America's best parks and outdoor experiences, and the Sierra Nevada Mountain range, where the highest mountain peak in the contiguous U.S. is located. Aside from world-famous attractions like the towering Mount Whitney, sparkling-blue Lake Tahoe, and Yosemite National Park, the Sierra Nevada region also features lesser-known gems that are worth a detour. Welcome to Woodlake, California, located between Sequoia National Forest and Fresno. With a population of about 7,600 residents, this cozy mountain city is framed by spectacular natural scenery.
Situated in Central California's San Joaquin Valley, Woodlake sits on a picturesque manmade reservoir, Bravo Lake, which is lined with a pretty waterfront trail showing off breathtaking views of snowcapped mountains. Ideal for strolling or cycling, it leads to one of the town's primary attractions: the beautiful Woodlake Botanical Garden.
Walk or bike around Bravo Lake to visit the Woodlake Botanical Garden
Low-lying citrus and olive trees border the 3.3-mile Bravo Lake Trail. This easy, mostly flat path starts and ends in town, looping around the reservoir. There's not much shade along the way, so if it's sunny out, it's wise to go early or late. The trail is appropriate for strollers, wheelchairs, and dogs, and you don't have to stray too far from town (or complete the whole 1- to 1.5-hour loop) to access the trail's key highlight, the Woodlake Botanical Gardens.
Occupying 13 acres on the water's edge, the botanical gardens display flowers, trees, fruits, and vegetables native to the region. The site is free to enter, though donations are appreciated, and guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy in the gardens. You'll likely spot colorful birds and butterflies, especially in spring and summer, when many of the garden's flowers are in full bloom. Find out more about the best botanical gardens in America.
Note that while there's a gate around the main garden (admission is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), there's an adjacent rose garden (with more than 100 varieties) that is outside the gate and always open to visitors. If you're not up for the longer loop around Bravo Lake, enjoy a shorter, 1.2-mile walking tour of the botanical gardens to admire sunflowers and fruits, from peaches and plums to grapes, cherries, and apricots.
Plan your trip to Woodlake
Though there are a few vacation rentals around town, Woodlake doesn't have any hotels. The closest lodgings are in nearby Lemon Cove, about a 10-minute drive away. The Parks Inn Bed & Breakfast (rooms from about $200 per night), set amid fragrant orange groves, is a low-key B&B. About 15 minutes south of Woodlake, you'll find the Best Western Exeter Inn & Suites (from $160 per night), with an outdoor pool that's a perk in summer. Back in Woodlake, a range of dining venues are located near the lake and botanical gardens. Go for salads and sandwiches at Munchies Coffee, or feast on Mexican food at Las Espuelas.
The town is an hour's drive from Fresno and its international airport, and just a half-hour by car from Sequoia National Park, America's second-oldest national park. Within about an hour's drive of Woodlake are a few wineries that may be of interest to travelers passing through. Riffelhof Vineyards Winery in Miramonte is a working ranch with vineyards and orchards, and wine tastings can be arranged by appointment. Sierra Peaks Winery in Yokuts Valley has a pretty deck that guests can reserve for sipping wines with mountain and vineyard views.