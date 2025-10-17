Between Sequoia National Park And Fresno Is California's Cozy Mountain City With Sierra Nevada Charm And A Trail

Low-lying citrus and olive trees border the 3.3-mile Bravo Lake Trail. This easy, mostly flat path starts and ends in town, looping around the reservoir. There's not much shade along the way, so if it's sunny out, it's wise to go early or late. The trail is appropriate for strollers, wheelchairs, and dogs, and you don't have to stray too far from town (or complete the whole 1- to 1.5-hour loop) to access the trail's key highlight, the Woodlake Botanical Gardens.

Occupying 13 acres on the water's edge, the botanical gardens display flowers, trees, fruits, and vegetables native to the region. The site is free to enter, though donations are appreciated, and guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy in the gardens. You'll likely spot colorful birds and butterflies, especially in spring and summer, when many of the garden's flowers are in full bloom. Find out more about the best botanical gardens in America.

Note that while there's a gate around the main garden (admission is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), there's an adjacent rose garden (with more than 100 varieties) that is outside the gate and always open to visitors. If you're not up for the longer loop around Bravo Lake, enjoy a shorter, 1.2-mile walking tour of the botanical gardens to admire sunflowers and fruits, from peaches and plums to grapes, cherries, and apricots.