Some Of America's Best Parks And Outdoor Experiences Are Tucked Away In This Majestic Mountain Range
The incredible Rocky Mountain range is a colossal, jagged line of mountains running approximately 3,000 miles from northern Canada to the Southern United States. It's so monumental in size that there are animal populations that rarely, if ever, meet because the towering mountains act as a natural wall. These mountains stretch so far that they contain numerous different ecosystems, including those in more than 20 U.S. national parks, monuments, and historic sites. Some of the most breathtaking landscapes and awe inspiring experiences in nature in the United States can be found among the Rockies.
Take a drive along an iconic scenic highway through Glacier National Park or paddle a kayak out onto a lake reflecting towering mountains in Grand Teton National Park. Explore Yellowstone National Park to spot bison, bears, and elk. See cranes take flight in the pink light of dawn in Monte Vista Wildlife Refuge or head to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, home to one of the darkest night skies in the world, to look up at the blazing stars burning light years away. It's all waiting in the Rockies.
Drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road
One of America's most scenic roads is a mountainous highway through Glacier National Park and also one of the first United States roads ever constructed specifically for tourism. Not for people trying to get from point A to point B, but for people who wanted to look at the incredible sights there through the windshield of their car. This is the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Along the way, you'll see a landscape carved by ancient glaciers, and there are plenty of places to pull over and look out at the trees, lakes, and impressive snowy peaks. Make sure not to miss the Sacred Dancing Cascades, where you can explore a series of tiny, crystal blue waterfalls. The Bird Woman Falls Overlook will let you see a far larger waterfall pouring down the side of a foggy, snow-capped mountain.
You can drive this route in your own car, but if you'd rather be looking at the sights than focusing on the road, there are other options. One of the best is to get a ride from Sun Tours. These shuttle buses, run by the local Blackfeet community, drive along a lot of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and the guides will tell you more about what you're seeing. If you're looking to save some money, though, consider taking the park shuttles. If you want to go the full route, you'll need to change shuttles four times, but they are totally free and give you a chance to explore the most popular stops.
Take a boat out on Jenny Lake
The Jenny Lake area in Grand Teton National Park is one of the most popular — and for good reason. Between the lakeshore pines, the chilly blue water, and the jagged, snowy mountain sides, these may be the best views of the Tetons. The hikes in this area are beautiful, and you won't want to miss a hike to Hidden Falls. In addition to taking you straight to a 100-foot waterfall, there are some unbelievable views of the lake along the way. The best way to see this beloved spot, however, might be from the water itself.
There are a few different boating options on Jenny Lake. If you have your own boat, you'll need to pay for a Grand Teton boat permit and a Wyoming Aquatic Invasive Species decal. If you'd like to rent one, contact Jenny Lake Boating and either pay an hourly fee or a daily fee. If you're planning to spend more than four hours on the water, the daily rate is worth it. If you don't feel like paddling, just head to the East Boat Dock, and pay the fee to ride the shuttle boat.
Spot wildlife at Lamar Valley
Yellowstone is probably America's most iconic national park for its astonishing natural landscape — and you will certainly have your fill of colorful geothermal pools and rocky mountain slopes — but the animals steal the show. Yellowstone is home to the Big Five: bears, gray wolves, bison, moose, and elk among many, many more types of animals. And with a little luck, you can see them for yourself. One of the best places to go in the park to give yourself the best shot possible at getting a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse at some of America's most incredible animals, head to Lamar Valley at sunrise.
Lamar Valley is an extremely biodiverse part of the park and thanks to the 40-minute drive from the north entrance of Yellowstone, it's not usually quite as crowded with other visitors as other wildlife viewing hotspots. The easiest way to explore it is to get up before the sun rises and drive through the park with your eyes on the surroundings. When you come to an overlook, park and get out — the wider your view the more creatures you'll see. Just make sure not to get too close, and definitely don't try to take a dangerous selfie with any of the wildlife.
Stargaze at Chasm View Overlook
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is a striking landscape unlike any other. The dramatic cliff views at this underrated national park will leave you breathless. Its almost vertical jagged cliffs and extremely dark, narrow river canyon are worth a look in daylight so that you can admire their unique, stark beauty. Once night falls, an entirely different sight comes to life — one up above.
In most places around the United States, light pollution prevents us from seeing many stars. Fortunately, some special, remote, and wild places are still dark enough to appreciate the full majesty of the night sky. These are certified as International Dark Sky Parks, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison, one of the best national parks in America for stargazing, is on the list. Almost anywhere in the park can be a good stargazing spot once night falls, but the very best spot might be Chasm View Overlook. This is one of 12 overlooks on the South Rim of the canyon, and it's the perfect spot to brush up on your constellation knowledge.
See cranes at dawn at Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge
Most head to the Rocky Mountain region for craggy peaks and deep valleys, but if you're willing to leave the mountain slopes behind, at least for a few hours around sunrise and explore the wetlands in springtime, you will be treated to an experience like no other. At the end of winter, around 20,000 sandhill cranes take flight and make their way to valleys of Great Sand Dune National Park and Preserve and, especially, in the Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuge.
The cranes arrive an hour before dawn, and that's exactly when you should arrive. These huge white birds are especially active right around dawn, so you'll be able to see them flocking around the shallow water as the sky blushes a brilliant sunrise pink behind the snow capped Rockies. You can find cranes here all spring and fall, but if you happen to make your way to the refuge in March, you might just be there during the Monte Vista Crane Festival, when guest speakers and guides can teach you more about these remarkable birds and why they are so drawn to this unique landscape.
Hike to Sky Pond
It's no surprise that some of the best hikes in this mountainous park would be a challenge — and that holds true for the hike to Sky Pond. The usual route of getting there, technically known as Sky Pond via Glacier Gorge Trail, is considered a hard one, thanks to its over 1,700 feet of elevation gain and sometimes icy conditions.
If you're up for the challenge, however, the route is an exciting one that sends you clambering up rocky mountain slopes and by cascading lwaterfalls. You'll even need to scramble up a waterfall, so make sure you bring suitable shoes. Once you get to the top, a staggering 10,900 feet in the air, the view waiting for you is one of the absolute best in the Rockies. Above the steely water of Sky Pond, are nearly-vertical cliff walls, culminating in jagged spikes, one of which is aptly named "The Sharkstooth."