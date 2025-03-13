Some Of America's Best Parks And Outdoor Experiences Are Tucked Away In This Majestic Mountain Range

One of America's most scenic roads is a mountainous highway through Glacier National Park and also one of the first United States roads ever constructed specifically for tourism. Not for people trying to get from point A to point B, but for people who wanted to look at the incredible sights there through the windshield of their car. This is the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Along the way, you'll see a landscape carved by ancient glaciers, and there are plenty of places to pull over and look out at the trees, lakes, and impressive snowy peaks. Make sure not to miss the Sacred Dancing Cascades, where you can explore a series of tiny, crystal blue waterfalls. The Bird Woman Falls Overlook will let you see a far larger waterfall pouring down the side of a foggy, snow-capped mountain.

You can drive this route in your own car, but if you'd rather be looking at the sights than focusing on the road, there are other options. One of the best is to get a ride from Sun Tours. These shuttle buses, run by the local Blackfeet community, drive along a lot of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and the guides will tell you more about what you're seeing. If you're looking to save some money, though, consider taking the park shuttles. If you want to go the full route, you'll need to change shuttles four times, but they are totally free and give you a chance to explore the most popular stops.