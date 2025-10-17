One Of Missouri's Most Picturesque Cities Is A Charming Route 66 Gem With Nostalgia And Majestic Caves

If you're embarking on a stunning and storied road trip across America along Route 66, Sullivan is easy to reach by car via Interstate 44, which runs directly through the heart of town. With a population of just over 6,000 residents, Sullivan exudes a small-town atmosphere brimming with historic charm. Founded in 1856, the town beckoned settlers to the area with the crystalline waters of the Meramec River and the abundant landscapes surrounding it.

In 1926, the original alignment of Route 66 was built, cutting directly through Sullivan. To accommodate the influx of long-distance travelers cruising down the Mother Road, classic roadside motels began popping up throughout the town during the mid-20th century. Though many were ultimately abandoned and demolished, the Shamrock Court Motel still stands, dazzling nostalgia seekers with its retro neon sign and Ozark-style architecture. If you want to book a stay, you'll have to wait for a bit. Built in the late 1940s, the iconic Route 66 motel flourished as a roadside lodge until the construction of I-44 diverted traffic away. It was later converted into efficiency apartments in the early 1970s. As of this writing, the motel is undergoing a major restoration and plans to reopen to short-term travelers in 2026 –- just in time for the 100th birthday of Route 66.

While you're in town, be sure to peep the Route 66 murals. The most prominent, at 227 E. Springfield, features a 1950s jukebox, a diner waitress, and a classic automobile cruising down the historic highway. Also keep an eye for the town's fire hydrants -– 27 of them are painted with recognizable Route 66 cities and landmarks, from the "Begin Route 66" sign in Chicago, to the "End of the Trail" sign in Santa Monica.