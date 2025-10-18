Wisconsin's 'Best Place To Live' Is A Foodie's Utopia With A Revitalized Downtown And Scenic River Trails
Located in Wisconsin's Chippewa Valley, the university town of Eau Claire has reinvented itself over the years with investments to improve its scenic river trails and downtown area. Once a sawmill hub, the city has shifted from its industrial roots to become an artsy town hailed by some as the "Indie Capital Of The Midwest." Today, the community and nonprofits like Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. are transforming local riverfront areas into river trails, parks, and new businesses and restaurants.
The U.S. News & World Report named Eau Claire Wisconsin's best city to live in and among the country's top 50 places to live from 2025 through 2026. Here, the median home value is $230,903, far below the national average of $370,489. Commuting to work takes, on average, under 13 minutes, and unemployment is lower than the national average of 4.5%. Combine all of that with a healthy job market, revamped downtown, and river trails, and chances are, after visiting Eau Claire, you might want to move there.
Most visitors reach the city by flying into the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, the Midwest airport that is widely recognized as North America's best. It's located 93 miles west of the city, so to get into town, you can either rent a car, use a ridesharing app, or take a shuttle that links Eau Claire with the Twin Cities. Once you arrive, the downtown area is easily accessible on foot and hugged by Phoenix Park and Owen Park, filled with scenic trails. After exploring those trails, sightseers can end their night with a performance at the Pablo Center at the Confluence and dinner at one of the city's 380+ restaurants.
Discover Eau Claire's downtown flavors, shops, and shows
Downtown Eau Claire is a vibrant community with an eclectic mix of independent shops, craft breweries, and innovative restaurants. It even has an ultra-modern performance venue. The creative hub here is the Pablo Center at the Confluence, a state-of-the-art, 130,000-square-foot venue that hosts musical performances and visual art exhibitions.
Instead of chain restaurants, downtown Eau Claire has a variety of locally-owned eateries serving a diverse range of cuisines — from Asian and Cajun food to Mediterranean and contemporary Italian fare. At Madden Ramen, try a flavorful poke bowl. Established in 1881, the Amber Inn Bar and Grill remains one of the city's oldest continuously operating businesses. Once a saloon and tavern, it now serves up juicy burgers like the one-of-a-kind peanut butter and bacon burger. You can also get slow-cooked beef birria tacos at California Tacos, or stop by 3rd & Vine, a taproom that pairs craft beer and local cheeses.
In keeping with Eau Claire's indie mindset, shops like Wisconsin Makers Market sell homemade goods from regional artisans and hold community classes and workshops. The Local Store lives up to its name by selling gifts, art, and home goods made by neighborhood creatives. Other locally-owned shops to check out include the independent bookstore Dotters Books and EC Vintage, a unique retro boutique. To end the night, head to Lazy Monk Brewing Company, a German-style beer hall overlooking the Chippewa River State Trail. Or, if you are feeling more playful, check out the arcade games at Reboot Social, a restaurant that serves up entertainment, cocktails, mocktails, and classic American pub food.
Experience the land and river trails of Eau Claire
Recreational activities are a key investment area for Eau Claire. In 2024, the city conducted a survey showing that visiting outdoor enthusiasts boost local businesses by visiting restaurants (56%), stopping by coffee shops (55%), and exploring downtown (35%). Due to this, the community has worked to upgrade over 70 miles of trails throughout the region.
One major trail worth visiting is the Chippewa River State Trail. Starting at Phoenix Park, it extends 30 miles along the river, joins the Red Cedar State Trail in the Dunnville Wildlife Area, and ends in the city of Durand. The section within city limits is about 11 miles long and free to use. However, a state trail pass is required for bicycling and in-line skating on the rest of the trail; a daily pass will run you $5. The 10-foot wide paved trail is great for biking, running, and roller-blading in the warmer months. In the winter, you can bust out your cross-country skis and snowmobiles in designated areas.
Beyond land, there's also the Chippewa River Water Trail, which begins at Phoenix Park and runs more than 30 miles south toward Durand. The 4.2-mile stretch through downtown is popular for kayaking, canoeing, and tubing, giving visitors a unique perspective of the city and a close-up view of old lumber-era pilings along the banks. For tubing along the river, bring your own inflatable and pump it up. Or, rent a tube and a life jacket for $20 at Eau Claire Outdoors. There, you can also rent a stand-up paddle boat, kayak, or canoe for a day on the water. For more charming Wisconsin riverfront fun, head south approximately 40 miles to visit Whitehall.