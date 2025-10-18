Wisconsin's 'Best Place To Live' Is A Foodie's Utopia With A Revitalized Downtown And Scenic River Trails

Located in Wisconsin's Chippewa Valley, the university town of Eau Claire has reinvented itself over the years with investments to improve its scenic river trails and downtown area. Once a sawmill hub, the city has shifted from its industrial roots to become an artsy town hailed by some as the "Indie Capital Of The Midwest." Today, the community and nonprofits like Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. are transforming local riverfront areas into river trails, parks, and new businesses and restaurants.

The U.S. News & World Report named Eau Claire Wisconsin's best city to live in and among the country's top 50 places to live from 2025 through 2026. Here, the median home value is $230,903, far below the national average of $370,489. Commuting to work takes, on average, under 13 minutes, and unemployment is lower than the national average of 4.5%. Combine all of that with a healthy job market, revamped downtown, and river trails, and chances are, after visiting Eau Claire, you might want to move there.

Most visitors reach the city by flying into the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, the Midwest airport that is widely recognized as North America's best. It's located 93 miles west of the city, so to get into town, you can either rent a car, use a ridesharing app, or take a shuttle that links Eau Claire with the Twin Cities. Once you arrive, the downtown area is easily accessible on foot and hugged by Phoenix Park and Owen Park, filled with scenic trails. After exploring those trails, sightseers can end their night with a performance at the Pablo Center at the Confluence and dinner at one of the city's 380+ restaurants.