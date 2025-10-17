Essential Steps To Take Immediately If You Discover You Have A Contagious Illness Aboard A Cruise

There's nothing quite like sailing on a cruise: You've got the ocean view, fancy buffet, and — uh oh — a contagious illness. You're essentially living in a floating building with thousands of people all breathing the same recycled air. Don't panic, though. There's a clear playbook for what to do in this situation, especially in the post-COVID era.

Cruise ships, by nature, are hotbeds for transmissible diseases. Thousands of passengers share air systems, dining areas, and handrails — a perfect setup for viruses like norovirus, influenza, and COVID-19 to spread. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus causes over 90 % of gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships. In 2025 alone, the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program has logged more than a dozen such outbreaks across major cruise lines. On one Royal Caribbean voyage this year, 134 passengers out of 3,914 (roughly 3.4%) reported vomiting and diarrhea. Fortunately, getting sick at sea is not the catastrophe it once was. Cruise lines have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and now maintain stronger ventilation, upgraded medical facilities, and detailed outbreak management plans.

First things first: Take preventive steps before your next voyage. Get your vaccines updated, and consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas like theaters. In a 2024 interventional study aboard cruise ships published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, passengers who masked had an infection risk over 14 times lower than those who ditched their masks.