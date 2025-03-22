Do Cruise Ships Have Wi-Fi? What You Should Know Before Your Trip

Strip away the whole "traveling to new places" part, and a cruise ship isn't all that different from a hotel. You get rooms (or cabins, if you want to get specific) in varying levels of luxury, restaurants and buffets galore, cruise room service at your beck and call, plus pools, spas, gyms, and more entertainment options than you'd think could fit on a floating vessel. Need something extra? Concierge services are also available at your disposal to request things on the ship you haven't even thought of. Housekeeping? That's standard, too. But there's one thing cruises still can't compete with hotels on: Wi-Fi. While free internet is practically a given at any decent hotel, step onto a cruise ship, and suddenly, Wi-Fi becomes a luxury.

Interestingly, cruise ships have technically had internet for decades. The problem, though, is that it's often slow, expensive, and almost never reliable. Unlike airplanes, which can latch onto multiple satellites when flying over populated areas, cruise ships are stuck in the middle of nowhere, relying on fewer, older, and busier satellites that struggle to maintain a decent connection. The result? An internet experience that's more buffering than browsing.

However, you won't be completely cut off from civilization. You can get online — if you're willing to pay for it. Just don't expect to be scrolling TikTok at on-land speeds or swiping on dating apps on a cruise like you would back home (so much for meeting your Jack or Rose). And if you were planning to take Zoom calls while sipping a margarita on deck? Good luck. Your boss might think you've mysteriously disappeared. But perhaps you can just consider a cruise vacation something like a forced digital detox.