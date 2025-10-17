This Breakthrough Camping Truck Delivers Ford's Rugged Capability With Luxe Comfort For Open Sky Travels
Imagine rolling into a remote campsite in a rugged Ford pickup, and then, with a few switches and Transformer-like morphing, the vehicle upgrades into a full camping home under open sky. That's what German startup Auriga says to expect from the Auriga Explorer, a Ford Ranger–based overlander that fuses off-road agility with surprising creature comforts.
At roughly 19 feet long, 7 feet wide, and 7 feet tall (5.85 x 2.10 x 2.25 meters), the truck aims to be compact and nimble on and off-road. However, once you pull up to camp, a button transforms it into a roomy retreat with slide-outs and a pop-up roof. Its electric slide system deploys three modules (left, right, rear) while also raising the roof to create up to 86 square feet of usable interior space and up to 6.7 feet of standing height.
Inside, the design is ambitious. Forget looking up the best air mattresses for camping trips — the Auriga Explorer can sleep up to 4 adults. The mattresses in the over-cab alcove fold up on each side individually, so one person can move around without waking their partner. Also, a convertible dinette (for up to 6) folds down into additional sleeping space. A compact kitchen houses a full-sized diesel stove, oven, and refrigerator. In one clever touch, the entrance area turns into a shower cubicle via fold-out walls, and a dry-separation toilet can slide into place. The body shell uses GRP (fiberglass), which helps with durability, weather resistance, and a lighter structure. All told, the Explorer models a new class: It's a vehicle that drives like a rugged pickup but lives like a roomy camper van — ready for wild places, yet not overbearing or difficult to drive on the road or off.
What you need to know about the Auriga Explorer
The Auriga blends the best of both worlds when it comes to an agile trail vehicle and comfortable camper. For mobility, the Auriga relies on a Ford Ranger wheelbase and uses thoughtful weight distribution and compact slide modules, allowing it to handle trails that big rig motorhomes and campers avoid. And when you get to camp, you'll have everything you need for pretty comfortable semi-glamping without ever leaving the vehicle. Using clever road trip packing hacks, travelers can make the most efficient use of the vehicle's space, including its built-in storage cabinets.
Auriga says that its final versions will also have underfloor heating, water tanks, and include solar panels to support off-grid stays — perfect for campers who enjoy exploring America's most remote areas, like the outdoorsman's mecca of Jarbidge Wilderness in Nevada. Yet nothing is without trade-offs. As of now, we have no idea what the pricing on this vehicle will be. Plus, the Explorer is still in the prototype stage, so designers have a lot of work to finish before this model can be produced at scale.
One challenge is balancing weight and functionality. Auriga's engineers designed it with global adventure in mind: The Explorer is container-shippable and maintains a curb weight under 3.5 metric tons (to stay within vehicle class limits). But Auriga is feeling confident about the design. The company has been conducting test drives and showing off the prototype at various demonstrations. The company also plans to offer the Explorer on a VW Amarok base. "With Auriga Explorer, we combine the best of two worlds: the freedom of a compact four-wheel drive pickup truck and the comfort of a luxurious expedition vehicle," said Auriga managing director and design engineer Frank Haltermann (via New Atlas).