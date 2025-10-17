This Breakthrough Camping Truck Delivers Ford's Rugged Capability With Luxe Comfort For Open Sky Travels

Imagine rolling into a remote campsite in a rugged Ford pickup, and then, with a few switches and Transformer-like morphing, the vehicle upgrades into a full camping home under open sky. That's what German startup Auriga says to expect from the Auriga Explorer, a Ford Ranger–based overlander that fuses off-road agility with surprising creature comforts.

At roughly 19 feet long, 7 feet wide, and 7 feet tall (5.85 x 2.10 x 2.25 meters), the truck aims to be compact and nimble on and off-road. However, once you pull up to camp, a button transforms it into a roomy retreat with slide-outs and a pop-up roof. Its electric slide system deploys three modules (left, right, rear) while also raising the roof to create up to 86 square feet of usable interior space and up to 6.7 feet of standing height.

Inside, the design is ambitious. Forget looking up the best air mattresses for camping trips — the Auriga Explorer can sleep up to 4 adults. The mattresses in the over-cab alcove fold up on each side individually, so one person can move around without waking their partner. Also, a convertible dinette (for up to 6) folds down into additional sleeping space. A compact kitchen houses a full-sized diesel stove, oven, and refrigerator. In one clever touch, the entrance area turns into a shower cubicle via fold-out walls, and a dry-separation toilet can slide into place. The body shell uses GRP (fiberglass), which helps with durability, weather resistance, and a lighter structure. All told, the Explorer models a new class: It's a vehicle that drives like a rugged pickup but lives like a roomy camper van — ready for wild places, yet not overbearing or difficult to drive on the road or off.