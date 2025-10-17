The Crucial Detail Tourists Should Plan In Advance Before Bringing A Pet On Vacation
You've got everything together for a trip abroad with a pet. That extra seat is booked, and your Airbnb is dog-friendly. You even found a top-rated European airline that's pet-friendly, affordable, and comfortable. But this is a situation where you should hope for the best and plan for the worst, so you should also ensure you're prepared for any hiccups that may arise while away. If you're about to embark on a trip with the furry member of the family, don't forget one crucial detail tourists should plan if they're bringing a pet on vacation: research the local vets before you depart.
One of the most common mistakes people make while traveling with pets is not finding a suitable vet ahead of their trip. Yes, you'll have to clear your pet's health with your home vet before you leave, which is required before international travel. But you should also have an emergency option available wherever you're headed. Not only do emergencies happen, but you never know how travel and stress will affect your animal. If you would take them in for a check-up if they're acting off at home, be prepared to do so while away.
While you may picture your vacation as one long montage of your dachshund in a tiny beret in front of the Eiffel Tower, or your cat curled up on the sofa of your Airbnb, it's best to be prepared for every scenario. If your pet is under the weather, needs a replacement medication, or needs emergency care, it's best to know where you can take them from the get-go. Be sure to do your research in advance, and find a vet you'll feel comfortable entrusting your pet with away from home.
How to find a reliable vet away from home
Anyone can get sick on vacation. If you can feel under the weather while traveling, so can your pet. Even if it's just a bit of upset from traveling and staying in a new place, have a vet in mind before you go on your trip. If possible, find more than one location, one where you can take your pet at any hour of the day or night for an emergency. Don't travel with your furry friend without checking if they need a pet passport. It's also a good idea to carry a copy of your pet's medical records, as this medical information will be necessary if you need to visit a veterinarian while away.
The best way to start is by finding an office close to your accommodations. Whether it's a hotel or a rental, you'll want to have easy access if you need to rush a pet over. First, check with your primary vet to see if they have any recommendations in the area you'll be visiting, as they'll know what's best for your pet. Online forums are also a great resource if need be. If you're staying within the United States, you'll also want to make sure that they're accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). The AAHA also has a tool that allows you to search for accredited animal hospitals.
Online reviews can also help you find an office that you'll be comfortable trusting with your pet. One office receiving several negative reviews is usually a bad sign. Since you won't have prior experiences or time to build a relationship with this vet, it's important to get a good sense of the experience you and your animal may have there.