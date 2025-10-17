The 'World's First Blueberry-Shaped Shop' Is In This Maine Town Of Whimsical Stores And A Blue Theme Park
When you think of Maine, you might think of the postcard-worthy natural scenery at Acadia National Park or dishes like world-renowned Maine lobster. But there's another food item that has a claim to fame in The Pine Tree State: the wild blueberry. And in the rural town of Columbia Falls, you can find a whole theme park dedicated to the tiny blue fruit.
Spanning 7 acres on the side of U.S. Route 1 just outside of Columbia Falls, Wild Blueberry Land dates back to 2001 when Dell and Marie Emerson created the attraction dedicated to the wild blueberry. Dell hailed from a farming family and worked for more than 50 years at the University of Maine's wild blueberry research farm, the only such institution in the country. His wife Marie is an acclaimed chef who was a professor in the Maine Community College System. They coincidentally met at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro, a 3-minute drive down the road from Wild Blueberry Land today.
Though it might be off the beaten path, Columbia Falls and Wild Blueberry Land are relatively accessible to out-of-state visitors. You can fly into Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, about an hour away from Columbia Falls, with a stop in Boston. Another option is to fly into Bangor International Airport, which is about an hour and a half away from Columbia Falls, for a likely cheaper and more convenient connecting journey.
Visit Wild Blueberry Land for a one-of-a-kind theme park and shopping experience
Blueberry lovers, rejoice — you've found your Valhalla. Wild Blueberry Land outside Columbia Falls is more than just a shop dedicated to Maine's state fruit. It's a full-on theme park dedicated to the antioxidant-heavy food, complete with a Wild Blueberry Heritage Center museum for adults to learn and attractions for kids to stay entertained. It even boasts the Guinness World Record for the world's first blueberry-shaped shop.
Upon arrival, you'll be greeted by the Wild Blueberry Land's iconic blue dome. Here, you can shop a range of blueberry-infused food products to keep in your kitchen, from wild blueberry syrups and spreads to blueberry-flavored coffee, tea, and dark chocolate truffles. If you can't make the trip out here, not to worry; you can buy them online and have them shipped to your home. There's even a bakery inside where you can buy blueberry pies, cakes, scones, and other baked goods. All wild blueberries used in products sold here are sourced from the Emersons' Wild Wescogus Berries farm, named after the Passamaquoddy Native American word for "above the river."
Outside, take a gander at curiosities like buoys that look like blueberries or a huge blueberry pie repurposed from a satellite dish. The kids can have some fun at the blueberry-themed mini golf course or take pictures on a bright blue throne. The place shuts down in the winter, though, so determine among your crew the best time to visit based on your interests.
Brush up on local history in Columbia Falls
Once you've gotten your fill of blueberries, it's time to walk it off and learn about some local history before wrapping up your trip in this picture-perfect town packed with New England charm. Start at the Ruggles House Historic Home Museum in the center of Columbia Falls. Built more than 2 centuries ago, it was once the residence of the Ruggles family, descendants of Judge Thomas Ruggles, who moved from Massachusetts to Maine to make a fortune in the lumber industry before going on to become postmaster of Columbia Falls and Chief Justice of the Washington County Court of Sessions. His children and grandchildren lived on the property for the next century before his great-granddaughter kicked off a 3-decade effort to restore the home in the 1920s; it opened to visitors in 1951.
The Ruggles House isn't the only preserved home in Columbia Falls to be on the National Register of Historic Places. Walk around town and stop by the historic Samuel Bucknam House, Union Hall, and the town's general store — reopened earlier this year after shutting down in the pandemic — for more looks into 19th-century life in rural Maine.
Looking for a snack and some last-minute purchases before heading out? Walk over from Wild Blueberry Land to Elmer's Country Store or Church's Sugar Shack for locally-made maple syrup, sugar, and other sweet treats.