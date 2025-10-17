The 'World's First Blueberry-Shaped Shop' Is In This Maine Town Of Whimsical Stores And A Blue Theme Park

When you think of Maine, you might think of the postcard-worthy natural scenery at Acadia National Park or dishes like world-renowned Maine lobster. But there's another food item that has a claim to fame in The Pine Tree State: the wild blueberry. And in the rural town of Columbia Falls, you can find a whole theme park dedicated to the tiny blue fruit.

Spanning 7 acres on the side of U.S. Route 1 just outside of Columbia Falls, Wild Blueberry Land dates back to 2001 when Dell and Marie Emerson created the attraction dedicated to the wild blueberry. Dell hailed from a farming family and worked for more than 50 years at the University of Maine's wild blueberry research farm, the only such institution in the country. His wife Marie is an acclaimed chef who was a professor in the Maine Community College System. They coincidentally met at Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro, a 3-minute drive down the road from Wild Blueberry Land today.

Though it might be off the beaten path, Columbia Falls and Wild Blueberry Land are relatively accessible to out-of-state visitors. You can fly into Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, about an hour away from Columbia Falls, with a stop in Boston. Another option is to fly into Bangor International Airport, which is about an hour and a half away from Columbia Falls, for a likely cheaper and more convenient connecting journey.