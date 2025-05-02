Maine's Coast Hides This Picture-Perfect Town Bursting With Beaches And New England Charm

A trip to York is not complete without a day at one of its famous beaches. The town's largest shoreline is Long Sands Beach, a 1.5-mile crescent of sand north of town. This popular swath draws visitors for swimming, beachcombing, and surfing. The beach also offers ample parking, lifeguards, and bathroom facilities. A Tripadvisor reviewer offered advice, writing, "Note that high tide can bring water all the way to the breakwater, so I'd time my trip to be [at] low tide when there is plenty of sand to plant your beach chair." Grab lunch at the beachfront mainstay, Sun and Surf Restaurant, which has been serving classic seafood specialties since 1963.

For a more intimate beach experience, Short Sands Beach is a petite, quarter-mile cove on the other side of Cape Neddick peninsula from Long Sands. While it is smaller, the beach still brims with amenities, such as Ellis Park playground, and is within easy walking distance to restaurants and Funorama, a classic arcade.

Jutting out in between the two beaches is Cape Neddick, which is capped at its point by the famous Nubble Lighthouse, a 41-foot-tall landmark that dates to 1879. Though it is not open to the public, it is worth visiting Sohier Park to capture the iconic photograph of the lighthouse.

For outdoor activities, golfers can tee off at nearby The Ledges Golf Club, and anglers can embark on fishing excursions from York Harbor with G Cove Charters. History buffs should stroll through the neighborhood near York Harbor, which is lined with well-preserved homes. Don't miss the famous Wiggly Bridge, a quirky pedestrian bridge which is a charming photo spot.