Maine's Coast Hides This Picture-Perfect Town Bursting With Beaches And New England Charm
Wedged between Maine's city of Portland and the state's first town of Kittery lies York, a quaint and historic summer colony. While Kittery is Maine's oldest town and offers modern shops, food and fun, York is the second oldest, incorporated in 1652 by the British. With a prime coastal perch and harbor, the town became a major trading hub as a British colony for the following century and a half. After the Civil War, York's well-preserved historic architecture, cool sea breezes, and wide sandy beaches lured world-weary urbanites to this scenic slice of Maine's coast. And today, much of that centuries-old charm remains, from the town's old-fashioned inns to the iconic Nubble Lighthouse that occupies a prominent promontory. York also draws active travelers with its golf courses, nature reserve trails, sailing opportunities, and popular sandy beaches. As if plucked from a postcard, this idyllic town is Americana at its finest.
Though it may seem frozen in time, York is easy to access. The town is just a 40-minute drive south of Portland's international airport. The best time of year to visit Maine is generally the summer months when the weather warms up enough for ocean swims and boat excursions. However, the fall is exceptionally beautiful, with brilliant fall foliage, fewer crowds, and hiking and biking adventures.
What to see and do in York, Maine
A trip to York is not complete without a day at one of its famous beaches. The town's largest shoreline is Long Sands Beach, a 1.5-mile crescent of sand north of town. This popular swath draws visitors for swimming, beachcombing, and surfing. The beach also offers ample parking, lifeguards, and bathroom facilities. A Tripadvisor reviewer offered advice, writing, "Note that high tide can bring water all the way to the breakwater, so I'd time my trip to be [at] low tide when there is plenty of sand to plant your beach chair." Grab lunch at the beachfront mainstay, Sun and Surf Restaurant, which has been serving classic seafood specialties since 1963.
For a more intimate beach experience, Short Sands Beach is a petite, quarter-mile cove on the other side of Cape Neddick peninsula from Long Sands. While it is smaller, the beach still brims with amenities, such as Ellis Park playground, and is within easy walking distance to restaurants and Funorama, a classic arcade.
Jutting out in between the two beaches is Cape Neddick, which is capped at its point by the famous Nubble Lighthouse, a 41-foot-tall landmark that dates to 1879. Though it is not open to the public, it is worth visiting Sohier Park to capture the iconic photograph of the lighthouse.
For outdoor activities, golfers can tee off at nearby The Ledges Golf Club, and anglers can embark on fishing excursions from York Harbor with G Cove Charters. History buffs should stroll through the neighborhood near York Harbor, which is lined with well-preserved homes. Don't miss the famous Wiggly Bridge, a quirky pedestrian bridge which is a charming photo spot.
Where to stay in and near York, Maine
Dotting Long Beach Avenue, which faces Long Sands Beach, are a number of quaint hotels and motels. Stones Throw Hotel on the north edge of the beach is a breezy-chic getaway with just 16 rooms. Perfect for couples or groups of friends, the accommodations feature stunning ocean views, including some with balconies. Stones Throw Restaurant is a convivial eatery for farm-to-table cuisine and delicious drinks.
Boasting a prime perch overlooking York Harbor Beach, York Harbor Inn offers 65 rooms and suites spread between seven buildings, from the charming Main Inn to the 18th-century Harbor Crest Inn. One of York's most acclaimed fine dining experiences is the Inn's 1637 Main Dining Room, a cozy, wood-paneled space anchored by a massive stone fireplace. For more casual dining, visit the inn's Ship's Cellar Pub for hearty fare in maritime-inspired surroundings.
For families and travelers who want a resort experience, the luxurious Cliff House is just a 15-minute drive north of York. Situated in the neighboring town of Ogunquit, which is considered one of America's top vacation destinations, Cliff House commands a stunning setting, sprawled across a dramatic cliffside. The beautiful property features 226 rooms and suites, most with uninterrupted ocean views, and stylish nautical interiors. While there is no beach on property, there are three swimming pools, including an infinity-edge marvel that is reserved for people ages 13 and up. Feast on fresh lobster rolls at Nubb's Lobster Shack or savor in indulgent plates like 2-pound lobsters, wagyu burgers, or seared scallops at the elegant Tiller Restaurant.