Alabama's NASCAR City Is An Unexpectedly Serene Wilderness Getaway For Hikers, Campers, And Adventurers
The state of Alabama is filled with landmarks from the civil rights movement, bordered by beautiful beaches, and topped off with heaping helpings of Southern hospitality. The "Heart of Dixie" has some standout locations with unique titles, such as Albertville, which is the "fire hydrant capital of the world." The state's oldest city, Childersburg, is home to an ethereal cave system. For motorsports fans, Alabama is home to a very important destination: Talladega's Superspeedway in Lincoln. The world's fastest, largest, and most steeply banked NASCAR track boasts 33-degree banked turns and a 2.66-mile tri-oval. The speedway hosts two major NASCAR Cup Series race weekends each year, and offers options for camping and glamping.
NASCAR fans can set up gear at the Infeild Camping area or opt to stay at the new glamping area during either the spring or fall races at the superspeedway. While the Superspeedway provides a lot of entertainment, more adventure awaits outside of the raceway, as Talladega is the perfect base for adventurers looking to hike and camp in Alabama's wilderness.
Arriving in Talladega can be accomplished via I-20 if driving, or by flying into a local or nearby airport. The closest major airport is the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, which is about 50 miles away. And, for those who want to combine a drive and flight, Huntsville International (HSV) is a highly rated airport with short security lines, and is located about two hours north of Talladega.
Talladega National Forest provides fantastic mountain views
The Talladega National Forest is an expansive outdoor playground. Nestled within the southern edge of the Appalachian Mountains, the Talladega National Forest spans over nearly 400,000 acres. Hiking is a popular activity here, with scenery ranging from rugged woodlands, rolling hills, pine plantations, and hardwood forests. According to All Trails, there are 10 popular hiking trails, with choices including the moderately steep hikes of Hernandez Peak and McDill Point covering about 5 miles of the Pinhoti Trail, which spans 335 miles. The Cave Creek Trail is a stunning 7-mile hike, and the easy and peaceful trail of Cheaha Falls leads to waterfalls. For the ultimate hiking workout, the 19.3-mile Pin-Chin-Sky Loop provides winding trails and panoramic views of the forests and hills, accented by wildflowers.
There are four optimum fishing locations. Lake Virginia offers boat rentals and is home to a variety of fish species. For those looking to bring back a catch of bass, Shoal Creek is an ideal location. Lake Chinnabee has clear waters and is a trout lover's dream. Talladega Creek is a larger body of water, complete with crappie and catfish.
Mountain biking adventures are common here, with diverse trails providing both smooth paths and rugged sections, so all skill levels can enjoy an outing. For a challenging ride, consider the Pinhoti Trail, featuring steep climbs and quick descents.
Camping throughout the Talladega National Forest
Throughout the Talladega National Forest, campgrounds are located in areas such as Cheaha State Park, which include 77 RV and tent campsites including electric and sewer hookups. Primitive campgrounds are also available, which include a fire ring, shared water spigots and access to bathrooms. While no showers are at the primitive campsites, guests can purchase passes to showers located at the improved campgrounds.
To see the great outdoors from the comfort of a vehicle, consider exploring the vast forest while driving the 29-mile Talladega Scenic Drive, which is open year-round. Begin the drive at US 78 and SR 281 and follow the state road through the Talladega National Forest and the Cheaha Wilderness. This drive will lead to an elevation of over 2,400 feet, providing breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Additionally, the drive will present views of the rolling hills, hardwood forests, and Alabama's highest point, Cheaha Mountain. There are several places to pull over and observe the valley views.