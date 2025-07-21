Halfway Between Nashville And Birmingham Is A Top-Rated Airport With Short Security Lines And An On-Site Hotel
If you're flying into the Southeast from another part of the U.S., chances are you're flying into Atlanta or Nashville. If your final destination is Alabama, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is probably your best bet. But, unbeknownst to most travelers and even some locals, one of the Yellowhammer State's most accommodating airports might actually be about an hour north of Birmingham off I-65. Like Kentucky's highly-rated Blue Grass Airport, Huntsville International Airport (HSV) is a hidden gem amongst Southeastern airports. Topping Newsweek's list of "Best Small Airports" for two years in a row, HSV features excellent amenities and an on-site hotel for those who find themselves spending a little extra time in Rocket City.
Offering 15 nonstop flights that extend from New York all the way to California, this hub serviced 1.6 million passengers in 2024. The airport has seen customer numbers grow steadily even during expansion (including a concourse connector update). According to AL.com, Joey Ceci, chair of HSV's board of directors, commented on the airport's popularity, saying, "Our number one airport has the number one customer base, and that's what makes us successful."
Huntsville International Airport streamlines travel
The main reason Newsweek readers so enthusiastically voted for Huntsville International Airport is because of the ease it affords travelers. HSV's simple design enables passengers to quickly navigate security and proceed directly to their gate. As one Yelper wrote, "It only takes minutes to get through security. It is very clear and well organized. Any trip out of HSV is a good trip."
Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of the airport is its direct connection to a Four Points by Sheraton hotel. Room rates are typically under $200 a night, and that price includes greens fees for Sunset Landing, the hotel's golf course. While the hotel's proximity to HSV is a major draw, guests with time on their hands can venture just over 10 minutes away to find Madison, dubbed Alabama's best place to live by Niche.
New amenities touch down at Huntsville International Airport
Amid an expansion totaling $100 million in renovations, HSV plans to construct further amenities. Recent updates include new cellphone waiting and rental car return lots. Additional dining options, ranging from a Starbucks to an Interstellar Pizza (a nod to Huntsville's history as a futuristic space city), will also arrive. Previously, the airport featured a perfunctory beer garden where travelers could enjoy food and libations past security, but this aspect is also due to receive an overhaul. Plans include upgrading the restaurant from a short-order to full-line kitchen.
These renovations, just like many of the airport's flights, should be arriving at just the right time. HSV is busier than it's ever been, catering to 156,967 passengers in May — a 5.5% increase from May of last year. Word appears to be getting out about Alabama's best kept secret in air travel ease. And for now, it seems that the sky's the limit.