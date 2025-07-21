Halfway Between Nashville And Birmingham Is A Top-Rated Airport With Short Security Lines And An On-Site Hotel

If you're flying into the Southeast from another part of the U.S., chances are you're flying into Atlanta or Nashville. If your final destination is Alabama, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is probably your best bet. But, unbeknownst to most travelers and even some locals, one of the Yellowhammer State's most accommodating airports might actually be about an hour north of Birmingham off I-65. Like Kentucky's highly-rated Blue Grass Airport, Huntsville International Airport (HSV) is a hidden gem amongst Southeastern airports. Topping Newsweek's list of "Best Small Airports" for two years in a row, HSV features excellent amenities and an on-site hotel for those who find themselves spending a little extra time in Rocket City.

Offering 15 nonstop flights that extend from New York all the way to California, this hub serviced 1.6 million passengers in 2024. The airport has seen customer numbers grow steadily even during expansion (including a concourse connector update). According to AL.com, Joey Ceci, chair of HSV's board of directors, commented on the airport's popularity, saying, "Our number one airport has the number one customer base, and that's what makes us successful."