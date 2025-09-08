Alabama's Oldest City Is A Hidden Gem Hiding A Massive And Ethereal Subterranean Cave System

It's often said that the United States is a young country. If judged strictly by the date at which independence was written into a law or a nation's constitution was ratified — in America's case, 1787 — you could make a case for the contrary. Many European states, for example, gained autonomy following the wars of the 20th century. But that's a semantic argument. Compared to Eurasia, North Africa, and South America, where ancient civilizations and preeminent empires set the foundations for modern sovereign states, America is still in its infancy.

This youthfulness is reflected in its cities. Beyond Philadelphia, one of America's top travel destinations and the official birthplace of the nation, and Santa Fe, the country's oldest capital city, you won't find many urban areas predating the 1700s. However, there's a city in central Alabama's Talladega County that claims to be much older still: Childersburg.

Continually occupied by non-Native Americans since 1540, it was "discovered" when Cuban governor and military general, Hernando DeSoto, marched his 600-strong army from the coast of Spanish Florida through the southeastern corner of the continent. He was in search of riches, but would instead encounter treacherous terrain and a large Native American settlement on the eastern banks of the Coosa River in modern-day Alabama. The Natives extended hospitality to DeSoto and his weary men, hosting them for a month before sending all but two of them (who stayed voluntarily) on their return journey. Almost 500 years later, it's here, on the site of the former Coosa settlement, where Childersburg sits today.