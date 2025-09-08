Alabama's Oldest City Is A Hidden Gem Hiding A Massive And Ethereal Subterranean Cave System
It's often said that the United States is a young country. If judged strictly by the date at which independence was written into a law or a nation's constitution was ratified — in America's case, 1787 — you could make a case for the contrary. Many European states, for example, gained autonomy following the wars of the 20th century. But that's a semantic argument. Compared to Eurasia, North Africa, and South America, where ancient civilizations and preeminent empires set the foundations for modern sovereign states, America is still in its infancy.
This youthfulness is reflected in its cities. Beyond Philadelphia, one of America's top travel destinations and the official birthplace of the nation, and Santa Fe, the country's oldest capital city, you won't find many urban areas predating the 1700s. However, there's a city in central Alabama's Talladega County that claims to be much older still: Childersburg.
Continually occupied by non-Native Americans since 1540, it was "discovered" when Cuban governor and military general, Hernando DeSoto, marched his 600-strong army from the coast of Spanish Florida through the southeastern corner of the continent. He was in search of riches, but would instead encounter treacherous terrain and a large Native American settlement on the eastern banks of the Coosa River in modern-day Alabama. The Natives extended hospitality to DeSoto and his weary men, hosting them for a month before sending all but two of them (who stayed voluntarily) on their return journey. Almost 500 years later, it's here, on the site of the former Coosa settlement, where Childersburg sits today.
Childersburg is a city of caves
If the dating of DeSoto's expedition is accurate, it makes Childersburg at least 25 years older than St. Augustine in Florida — which was founded in 1565 and is often considered America's oldest city. Making the city feel even older are the Majestic Caverns, located just 5 miles east of town in the Appalachian foothills. Prehistoric mastodon bones have been unearthed here, as well as 2,000-year-old human remains that suggest Native Americans lived around here during an era known as the Woodland Indian period (1,000 to 3,200 years ago). The caverns were also visited by fur traders in the 1700s, mined for gunpowder during the Civil War, and even hosted a speakeasy in the Prohibition years.
The multi-story cave network has been open to the public since 1965 and is famed for its abundance of onyx, a black gemstone found throughout the caverns. Guests on guided tours are also treated to a laser show, illuminating the stalactites and gnarled rock formations to a soundtrack of jaunty and patriotic orchestral music. There are also more attractions at ground level, like fairground games, water activities, mazes, crazy golf, and a butterfly house. All-inclusive tickets, starting at $52 ($47 for children and seniors), include a guided tour and unlimited use of the attractions. Visitors with a sweet tooth should try the fudge at the Cave Cafe, which the state tourism board once ranked among the "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die."
More things to do in Childersburg
Other areas of interest in Childersburg include the Kymulga Grist Mill and its old wooden footbridge spanning Talladega Creek — it's particularly stunning in fall. You can also hike the winding trails of the near-400,000-acre Talladega National Forest, sample the selection of sweet and muscadine wines at Morgan Creek Winery, or go on a guided hunt at Selwood Farm.
Meanwhile, petrolheads should set aside some time to visit the Talladega Superspeedway, a major NASCAR venue hosting events throughout the year, that's just 40 minutes away in Lincoln. If you want to make like Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr., book a NASCAR driving experience and see how quickly you can whip around the legendary track.
Despite its historical significance, Childersburg is not well known in tourism circles. But, at just an hour's drive from Birmingham, it makes an easy day trip for anyone who's already visiting Alabama's cultural capital. For overnight visits, there are rustic accommodation options nearby — including a campground at Majestic Caverns, and room and board at Selwood Farm. You'll also find hotels and inns in Talladega and Sylacauga, both less than 30 minutes by car from Childersburg.