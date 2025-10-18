Boston's Walkable, Historic Neighborhood Has America's Oldest Public Park And Gas-Lit Streets

It's picturesque with red brick row houses on cobblestone streets. Gas lamps light the way as ivy climbs the walls in this walkable neighborhood full of specialty shops and trendy restaurants. One of the most expensive residential neighborhoods in Boston, Beacon Hill has all-American charm and deep historical roots, making it one of the most popular areas to visit in the city.

While it's certainly a beautiful neighborhood and very simple to get to via the MBTA (The Green Line and Red Line both stop at Park Street Station) it's also important to understand the history of the area while you're exploring. In the 1800s, the south side of Beacon Hill was where the wealthiest residents lived. Ironically, the north side was also where some of the poorest immigrants, working class, and free African Americans lived. A safe space for African Americans and abolitionists (both Black and white), the north side of Beacon Hill was also a key stop on the Underground Railroad, specifically in the home of Lewis and Harriet Hayden. Escaped slaves themselves, the Haydens provided refuge to hundreds of African Americans on their journey to freedom. The Black Heritage Trail, the Museum of African American History, and Boston African American National Historic Site all delve into the significance of Beacon Hill during this time period, so make time for those.

Much like the past, today's Beacon Hill is also a neighborhood of contrasts. While it has more than its fair share of extravagance, Beacon Hill also has plenty of free and affordable sights that are some of the most widely visited landmarks in town. For an example of the latter: Beacon Hill borders Boston Common, America's oldest public park, which is free and open to all.