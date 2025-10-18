This Vibrant Amsterdam Neighborhood Is A Waterfront Gem With Floating Hotels And Hidden Culture

The NDSM Wharf used to be the largest shipyard in the Netherlands. Today, it's been reimagined as a creative and cultural zone. The massive complex now hosts exhibitions, performances, and festivals throughout the year. One of the highlights is the STRAAT Museum. Located in an 8,000-square-meter warehouse, visitors can explore large-scale murals and graffiti by international and local artists. Next door, Europe's largest flea market, IJ-Hallen, fills the space every few weeks with hundreds of stalls selling vintage clothes, antiques, and vinyl records. For food, the area offers everything from fine-dining options like Contrast to casual bars and cafes.

At the location where Hotel Asile Flottant is moored, De Ceuvel occupies another former shipyard that's been turned into a sustainable work and event space. It's a popular spot for creative professionals and community groups, and it also hosts a waterfront eatery called Café de Ceuvel. This cafe is plant-based, makes its own soft drinks, and serves beer from local breweries.

As tourists walk through Noord, it's easy to come across remnants of its industrial past. While the A'DAM Tower is now home to the Lookout observation deck, it once housed the headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell. Close by, Bunk Hotel is ranked among the best hotels in Amsterdam, but it was originally a church that was damaged during Allied bombings in World War II. Reaching these destinations or anywhere in Noord is easy thanks to the free GVB ferries. They run every few minutes from Amsterdam Centraal Station and take about five minutes to cross the IJ River. Once across, the best way to explore is by biking or walking. Many of the highlights are near the waterfront and around the NDSM Wharf.