This Vibrant Amsterdam Neighborhood Is A Waterfront Gem With Floating Hotels And Hidden Culture
Across the IJ River from Amsterdam's historic center, Amsterdam Noord is a waterfront neighborhood that has evolved into one of the city's most creative frontiers. Once known primarily for its shipbuilding industry, the district is now home to modern architecture, cultural venues, and innovative spaces. Floating hotels drift in the harbor while old shipyards host street art, music festivals, theater performances, and pop-up events. Despite being only a short ferry ride from Centraal Station, Noord offers a thriving hidden culture that sets it apart from the usual tourist path.
In 1876, the opening of the North Sea Canal expanded Amsterdam's port and made it accessible to larger ships. This sparked a wave of industrial development in Noord, and shipyards and warehouses began lining the riverbank. However, as the European shipbuilding industry declined in the 20th century, Noord started reinventing itself. The same vast industrial sites that once produced vessels for the ocean now serve as studios, galleries, and creative spaces that fuel Amsterdam's cultural scene.
Amsterdam Noord's floating hotels and unconventional stays
One of Amsterdam Noord's most unique features is Schoonschip. This floating residential neighborhood is made up of solar-powered houseboats that were specifically designed with sustainability in mind. Although it is not open to tourists, visitors can get a similar experience at the nearby Hotel Asile Flottant. There, six renovated historic boats have been transformed into boutique floating suites. Each boat has a different layout and some are even complete with a kitchen and living room.
A few minutes away, at the edge of the NDSM Wharf, Amsterdam's former shipyard, Botel previously served as a river cruise ship before turning into a floating hotel in 2008. It features more than 170 cabin-style rooms and many have views of the IJ canal. In 2011, five suites were added on the top deck, and each one forms a giant red letter in the hotel's name. Also perched above the same wharf is Crane Hotel Faralda. This 1950s industrial crane converted into a luxury hotel with panoramic views across Amsterdam, a breathtaking bucket list destination in Europe.
The neighborhood's former shipyards are now centers for arts and culture
The NDSM Wharf used to be the largest shipyard in the Netherlands. Today, it's been reimagined as a creative and cultural zone. The massive complex now hosts exhibitions, performances, and festivals throughout the year. One of the highlights is the STRAAT Museum. Located in an 8,000-square-meter warehouse, visitors can explore large-scale murals and graffiti by international and local artists. Next door, Europe's largest flea market, IJ-Hallen, fills the space every few weeks with hundreds of stalls selling vintage clothes, antiques, and vinyl records. For food, the area offers everything from fine-dining options like Contrast to casual bars and cafes.
At the location where Hotel Asile Flottant is moored, De Ceuvel occupies another former shipyard that's been turned into a sustainable work and event space. It's a popular spot for creative professionals and community groups, and it also hosts a waterfront eatery called Café de Ceuvel. This cafe is plant-based, makes its own soft drinks, and serves beer from local breweries.
As tourists walk through Noord, it's easy to come across remnants of its industrial past. While the A'DAM Tower is now home to the Lookout observation deck, it once housed the headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell. Close by, Bunk Hotel is ranked among the best hotels in Amsterdam, but it was originally a church that was damaged during Allied bombings in World War II. Reaching these destinations or anywhere in Noord is easy thanks to the free GVB ferries. They run every few minutes from Amsterdam Centraal Station and take about five minutes to cross the IJ River. Once across, the best way to explore is by biking or walking. Many of the highlights are near the waterfront and around the NDSM Wharf.