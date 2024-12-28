The 10 Best Hotels In Amsterdam, According To Reviews

The city of Amsterdam has everything from picturesque streets and canals to historic architecture, museums, and galleries. When you throw in the colorful nightlife, you have a city buzzing with energy and dripping in culture. Whether you seek out the liberal entertainment districts or long to explore the Museum Quarter, the centuries-old taverns, and the historic canal belt, you're sure to find a hotel to suit. Amsterdam literally has hundreds of them, and they range in class from one-star disappointments to five-star luxury.

It's also one of the best European destinations to visit in December. So, if it's a Christmas or New Year trip you're planning and you didn't book ahead, don't be discouraged by the hundreds of 'fully booked' notices. There are still likely to be last-minute cancellations and available rooms, especially if you're flexible about location or category. However, it's the summer months of June, July, and August that are the busiest. You may not have the luxury of scrutinizing customer reviews if you haven't booked ahead at this time because you may have to choose from what's left. Booking in advance allows you to take your pick from those recommended by guests before committing.

To save you time, we've sourced the best-reviewed hotels in the city. We chose Trivago and its tRi Rating Index, just as we did when we published the best places to stay in Greece's popular island, Santorini. We also chose budget-friendly, mid-range, and high-end hotels to ensure there is something for everyone, as well as the overall top-rated entry. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top-rated hotels in Amsterdam according to reviews.