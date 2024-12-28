The 10 Best Hotels In Amsterdam, According To Reviews
The city of Amsterdam has everything from picturesque streets and canals to historic architecture, museums, and galleries. When you throw in the colorful nightlife, you have a city buzzing with energy and dripping in culture. Whether you seek out the liberal entertainment districts or long to explore the Museum Quarter, the centuries-old taverns, and the historic canal belt, you're sure to find a hotel to suit. Amsterdam literally has hundreds of them, and they range in class from one-star disappointments to five-star luxury.
It's also one of the best European destinations to visit in December. So, if it's a Christmas or New Year trip you're planning and you didn't book ahead, don't be discouraged by the hundreds of 'fully booked' notices. There are still likely to be last-minute cancellations and available rooms, especially if you're flexible about location or category. However, it's the summer months of June, July, and August that are the busiest. You may not have the luxury of scrutinizing customer reviews if you haven't booked ahead at this time because you may have to choose from what's left. Booking in advance allows you to take your pick from those recommended by guests before committing.
To save you time, we've sourced the best-reviewed hotels in the city. We chose Trivago and its tRi Rating Index, just as we did when we published the best places to stay in Greece's popular island, Santorini. We also chose budget-friendly, mid-range, and high-end hotels to ensure there is something for everyone, as well as the overall top-rated entry. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top-rated hotels in Amsterdam according to reviews.
Breitner House
Situated next to the historic Oosterpark, one of East Amsterdam's verdant hearts with its tropical character and vibrant bird life is Breitner House. This opulent family-run boutique hotel is named after the famous Dutch impressionist painter George Breitner. It has long served as a sanctuary for artists who have been inspired by its natural lighting and grand architecture. The owners of this historic residence have transformed part of their home into this luxurious two-suite hotel. Guests can experience Amsterdam's artistic heritage while still enjoying some thoughtfully integrated modern comforts that refrain from spoiling the building's authentic character. Overall, it's the city's undisputed top-rated accommodation, with an average score of 9.9 among major booking sites, according to Trivago.
With park- and garden-view suites and a palatial dining room serving up included champagne breakfasts under resplendent chandeliers, it's the ideal choice for a luxurious weekend in the city. The hotel is only for adults, which makes it perfect for a weekend getaway or a honeymooning couple, and some of the best experiences you can only have in Amsterdam, such as the famous Museum Quarter, are nearby. Suites can cost anywhere between $400 and $900 depending on the view and time of year, and guests are particularly impressed with the service. One visitor mentioned on Expedia, "The highlight of the stay was Camilla's outstanding service, especially her breakfasts. Each morning, she prepared a fresh, surprise menu that was both exceptional in quality and taste."
Pension Homeland
Situated in the Oosterdock area in the heart of Amsterdam is our top affordable pick, the Pension Homeland. The modular exterior may not be to everyone's taste, but the park in which it is situated is lush and pleasant, and the hotel offers a scenic setting among the water and greenery — it's also a great place if you're looking to head out on the best day trips from Amsterdam. Inside you'll find chic decor reminiscent of the 1960s, and the bright and airy rooms all have pretty vistas of the surrounding area. The spacious onsite restaurant offers dockside views, and the colorful bar delivers refreshing beverages, including those from the onsite brewery that crafts refreshing IPAs and white and blonde beers, among other specialties. The bar offers a variety of live music events, and there's an outdoor terrace to enjoy your coffee on warm summer mornings.
The Pension Homeland scores an 8.9 on Trivago and rooms can be had for under $100. However, prices can soar on public holidays and special events, so you should book months in advance for high-season stays if you want to get a good deal. Customers value the service and cleanliness above all, and one Booking.com guest who stayed in a single room summed up their stay by saying, "The staff and location were very good. Food and beer from their brewery was really good. Close to the center of Amsterdam but quiet. A very pleasant walk from Central Station. Clean rooms, a little quirky, great showers!"
Bunk Hotel
Our second budget-friendly entry is the Bunk Hotel. You can find this place in the northern part of the city in a quiet residential area. It's a former church that has been reimagined as a happening hotel that will likely appeal to young social travelers. However, history buffs might be interested to learn that Anne Frank wrote about this building, the St. Rita Church, in her diary, after it was bombed in 1943, and there is a plaque on the facade to remember the occasion. That said, the place now has a bit of an upscale hostel vibe, and pod bunks are available for singles or couples in rooms that are reminiscent of a high-end dormitory or luxurious capsule hotel. The cozy private rooms are compact yet ingeniously designed to make optimal use of space. There are also a variety of other room types that offer more space and facilities, and all of them are ensuite.
The Bunk Hotel scores an excellent 8.8 on Trivago, and you can book pods for under $100, but private rooms start to climb into the mid-range. The interior decor is colorful, quirky, and appealing to the modern traveler. However, there is no reception area; you must check yourself in using the hotel's automated system, but there is a popular restaurant. It features long communal tables ideal for connecting with other travelers and is imaginatively designed by someone who has possibly spent a little time in the local coffee shops. One Booking.com customer summed up their stay with, "Loved the location, super quiet residential area, but a five-minute cycle to the ferry, which takes you right to Central Station. Beds were super comfortable, and the check-in is super easy. Great decor and lovely staff."
XO Hotels Park West
Our last budget entry is one that consistently has rooms available for around $100 across booking sites. It scores 8.7 from almost 28,000 reviews, meaning that it is one of the most popular in the city. The XO Hotels Park West is, unsurprisingly, located in Amsterdam-West near the Tuinpark Sloterdijkermeer, a historic community garden that's well worthy of an afternoon stroll. In fact, this garden is part of Westerpark, a massive park that also lends its name to the surrounding restaurant-and-bar-packed area. It's an excellent place to experience the culture of Amsterdam. As it is one of the world's most walkable cities, you can make a day of it by strolling to the nearby sites, such as the historic Anne Frank House.
While some travelers say they would have preferred a more central location, most are pleased with the quiet surroundings of this hotel. However, it should be noted that the nearby tram station has, in fact, been closed for construction work on the tram lines, but it should be completed by February 2025. However, the Sloterdijk Train Station is nearby and can get you downtown.
The hotel itself is housed in a former office building that was nicknamed the "Pink Elephant" due to its distinctive color. It features a range of comfortable rooms from single to quadruple, and one Irish traveler booked a standard double room on Booking.com. He mentioned that his room was a "clean, functional bedroom with a good-sized bathroom/shower." He also went on to give valuable information, "The hotel was an 8-minute walk from Sloterdijk train station, which was very well served with trains into Amsterdam Central (10 minutes) and the airport (20 minutes)."
De Ware Jacob Boutique Hotel
The De Ware Jacob Boutique Hotel is the first of our highly rated mid-range entries. It scores a commendable 9.4 on Trivago from almost 1,000 reviews, and its pricing is consistent across booking sites. You can find rooms for around $175 per night. However, there are also duplex and one-bedroom apartments that go for well over $500. The hotel is located right in the mix of Amsterdam's cultural heart, just a stone's throw from many of the city's best museums, including the Van Gogh Museum. It's also near Vondelpark, Amsterdam's biggest and most popular green space.
With a variety of room options, from double rooms to small twin rooms with bunk beds, there's something for everyone, including business travelers and families. The facilities are excellent, too. You can indulge in craft beer and organic wines from Georgia in the 'House Bar of Honesty' or relax in the elegant lounge decorated with artwork and furnished with comfortable leather chairs and marble tables. You'll also get the best start to the day in the breakfast room with fresh croissants, homemade granola, and a selection of local cheeses among other fresh delicacies from the farmer's market.
The De Ware Jacob Boutique Hotel claims to offer luxury at an affordable price, and it's hard to disagree when looking at reviews. Staff, comfort, cleanliness, and location take the top awards on Booking.com, while staff and service take the top gongs on Hotels.com. One reviewer from the U.S. commented on the latter, "Our stay here felt like we were spending time with family. The staff is kind and friendly; they give you your space. The property is beautiful, and the location is perfect."
Casa 400 Amsterdam
This hotel has two listings on Trivago after rebranding itself to simply Hotel Casa, so don't be confused if you see both. Bookings are still taken from either listing, and both are highly rated-options. The Casa 400 Amsterdam listing scores best with a 9.4 average. Rooms just hover above the budget-friendly mark at around $120 for standard king or twin bed options, while deluxe rooms cost marginally more. This can, of course, change depending on the season or on public holidays, but overall, this hotel represents outstanding value. There's a popular all-day restaurant onsite called East, and weekends bring a bottomless brunch menu of pancakes, sandwiches, salads, and other delicacies.
However, the hotel's location is somewhat away from the center and has been a stickler for some reviewers, and it's this that may put potential guests off. That said, it isn't universally disliked, and many even prefer it, as there are convenient train and tram stations nearby. Most of the city's top attractions are a few kilometers away, but the small Wibautpark is close by, and the family-friendly Park Frankendael is a walking distance. One reviewer on Hotels.com who traveled with her family summarized the hotel by stating, "Nice, comfortable stay and really friendly staff; not much around there in the evenings, but it's just a few minutes walk from Amstel station and the metro or tram into the city, or you can walk right into the center along the river in 45 mins."
Tribe Amsterdam City
Scoring 9.2 from over 9,000 reviews, the Tribe Amsterdam City Hotel is our last highly rated mid-range entry on this list. It's located in north Amsterdam, several kilometers from the city's main attractions. However, it is conveniently near the Noord metro station which will get you into the heart of the action in minutes. Tribe promotes itself as a"big believer in doing one thing and doing it well," about the fact that it has limited room options while providing everything you need. However, they actually do provide options of room sizes suitable for solo travelers up to groups of four. Standard queen and twin rooms can be had for under $200, while the bigger rooms can go over $400.
Rooms are well-furnished, comfortable, and offer some serious style with abstract murals and minimalist light fixtures. There's also an onsite coworking hub for on-the-go remote workers, a grab-and-go counter for quick bites, an equipped gym, and a restaurant and bar for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. One traveler, who visited the city with a partner, commented on Orbitz, "We loved the cleanliness of the place. The rooms were very modern, equipped with excellent lighting, plenty of outlets, and an amazing bathroom and shower. The place is right next to the metro, and [it's] a 10-minute metro ride into Central Station, which was super easy."
Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park
Luxury hotels tend to score higher among reviewers, which is no surprise given the superior rooms, amenities, fine dining, and the level of attention to detail you get with them. Despite the mouthful of a name, the Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park delivers exactly what you'd expect in this price range, and then some. Reviewers agree, too, with this premium establishment scoring a barely-equaled 9.7 from over 1,000 reviews.
Each room is unique, with contemporary designs and supreme comfort. The rooms offer different sizes, while the luxury rooms on the lower ground floor offer complimentary hydro bed massages or the use of a private sauna. The suites kick things up a notch with their variety of sizes and amenities, including a piano wing in the Pillows Grand Suite. Rooms can start as low as $400, but choosing a suite can cost as much as $1,500 per night.
Despite being located in the heart of Amsterdam, the hotel offers tranquil surroundings next to one of the city's favorite green areas, Oosterpark. It's just a short walk from many premier attractions, including the Van Gogh Museum and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Negen Straatjes, a collection of picturesque shopping streets set among the city's famous canals. One particularly pleased reviewer noted on Hotels.com, "The modern aspect of the hotel really comes across – everything works perfectly. It's as if someone went through all the hotels, noted anything that annoyed them, and then fixed it in this hotel. A luxurious, gorgeous memory I wish to repeat!"
The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions
Another opulent hotel with a longwinded name on this list is The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions. What sets this place apart from others here is that it may well have the best location of them all. Set deep in the heart of Amsterdam culture, slap bang in the middle of the canal district, and just a stone's throw from the UNESCO-listed Negen Straatjes, you won't need to go very far for sightseeing. You're also right next to Jordaan, Amsterdam's famed area that's home to an abundance of restaurants, cafes, bars, and galleries. Culture vultures will be happy to know the Museum Quarter is just a ten-minute cycle away, while Anne Frank's house is within walking distance.
The hotel is actually housed in two 17th-century buildings that were once the home of Dutch trade merchants and is well established with a score of 9.6 from well over 10,000 reviews on Trivago. But despite everything it has to offer, The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions is not especially expensive. Room prices can float around just above the mid-range point, although suites can go for as high as $900 or more. There are 40 rooms in total, each with unique characteristics and scenic views over the canals, interior gardens, and ornate neighborhood buildings. One American traveler took the time on Booking.com to share, "The location is the best! The Jordaan district is amazing. Good shopping and restaurants nearby, not too touristy. We were able to walk everywhere we wanted to go."
Ambassade Hotel
Our final high-end entry is the Ambassade Hotel, a four-star offering that is also conveniently located in the heart of the city's picturesque canal district, close to major tourist attractions. It's just a 10-minute walk to the Anne Frank House, while other attractions, such as the Royal Palace, the Rijksmuseum, and Rembrandt House, are close by. It scores a highly respectable 9.6 on Trivago from over 7,500 reviews. On Booking.com, guests rate the hotel particularly well for location, while staff and cleanliness also please. However, guests from that particular website occasionally mention that the hotel doesn't offer the best value, with the hotel's Classic Double and Classic Twin rooms available for around the $500 mark.
But there is a range of options to choose from with 55 rooms and suites of varying sizes and decor on offer. The hotel is also very much appreciative of CoBrA art. This acronym represents the cities of Copenhagen, Brussels, and Amsterdam, where this revolutionary, post-WWII avant-garde movement originated. The hotel began showcasing these colorful, bright, semi-abstract paintings in 1999, and now all rooms and public areas throughout the hotel have these bold pieces on display. In the Library Bar, you'll find a collection of 5,000 or so books that have been signed by the authors who were guests, making the Ambassade Hotel a place where artists and creatives will feel right at home.
Methodology
We use Trivago's tRi Rating Index to source the best-reviewed hotels across the city. We only accepted entries that had over 100 reviews on the site. The establishments we selected included the best overall hotel in the city, plus three hotels from the budget (up to $100), mid-range ($101 – $200), and high-end ($200+) price ranges. Some choices feature room prices that fit two categories, but overall there are picks to suit every budget.