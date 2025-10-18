Should You Pack More Tops Or Bottoms? Here's The Rule Frequent Travelers Swear By
Ask any seasoned traveler unpacking after a long trip which items saw the most rotation, and the answer will nearly always be the same: shirts. Tops tend to wear out faster, get more wrinkly, and absorb more odor than their sturdier, less-washed counterparts below the waist (with the exception of underwear — you should definitely change your undies). That's why frequent flyers often follow a simple formula: pack roughly three tops for every bottom.
Organized travel expert Anne McAlpin has long cited this ratio as the most efficient way to build a carry-on wardrobe. "Packing three tops to every bottom allows me to pack a wide variety of outfits using only a few, versatile pieces," she explains. "By planning a wardrobe around a central, neutral color, everything can mix and match." Capsule wardrobe guides and travel stylists echo the same idea: most recommend two to three tops per pair of pants or shorts, ensuring flexibility across weather, activities, and moods.
The logic is practical. Bottoms — especially jeans, linen trousers, or athletic wear — can often be worn multiple times before they really need washing. Tops, on the other hand, face direct contact, heat, and friction throughout the day. Plus, it makes it easier to change your look with a new shirt while saving extra room in your luggage. So whether you're trying to pack just one carry-on for a week-long vacation or maximizing the space in your checked luggage for a longer trip, most savvy travelers say this ratio is the way to go.
How to make the most of your top-to-bottom packing ratio
The "more tops, fewer bottoms" principle isn't a rigid mathematical rule; you just need to know how your clothing behaves on the road. That means, depending on the person, the trip, the location, etc., this ratio can vary to meet your needs. But the most efficient packers start by choosing two or three versatile bottoms in neutral tones, then build around them with four to six lightweight tops that can mix and match across settings. In fact, travel guru Rick Steves' clothing color advice for packing light centers around this approach — choose light basics in white or beige and dark pieces in black and navy.
According to packing experts, this balance allows for a week's worth of outfits from just a dozen or so items in your bag. Prioritize breathable materials like merino wool, Tencel, linen, cotton, or quick-dry synthetics, which resist odor and dry quickly after a rinse. Rotate tops daily, air them out overnight, and wash as needed, while re-wearing bottoms for several days before a wash.
Smart layering helps take this hack even further, and Steves also says this is how tourists can prepare for any weather while traveling. Base layers and overshirts can pull double duty in different climates, while accessories like scarves or lightweight jackets refresh the look without adding bulk. When everything coordinates, five shirts and two pairs of pants can give travelers over a week of outfits that don't make you look like you're wearing the same thing every other day. In the end, packing this way conserves energy, space, and time, so travelers can focus less on laundry and more on the landscapes waiting outside their hotel window.