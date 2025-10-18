Should You Pack More Tops Or Bottoms? Here's The Rule Frequent Travelers Swear By

Ask any seasoned traveler unpacking after a long trip which items saw the most rotation, and the answer will nearly always be the same: shirts. Tops tend to wear out faster, get more wrinkly, and absorb more odor than their sturdier, less-washed counterparts below the waist (with the exception of underwear — you should definitely change your undies). That's why frequent flyers often follow a simple formula: pack roughly three tops for every bottom.

Organized travel expert Anne McAlpin has long cited this ratio as the most efficient way to build a carry-on wardrobe. "Packing three tops to every bottom allows me to pack a wide variety of outfits using only a few, versatile pieces," she explains. "By planning a wardrobe around a central, neutral color, everything can mix and match." Capsule wardrobe guides and travel stylists echo the same idea: most recommend two to three tops per pair of pants or shorts, ensuring flexibility across weather, activities, and moods.

The logic is practical. Bottoms — especially jeans, linen trousers, or athletic wear — can often be worn multiple times before they really need washing. Tops, on the other hand, face direct contact, heat, and friction throughout the day. Plus, it makes it easier to change your look with a new shirt while saving extra room in your luggage. So whether you're trying to pack just one carry-on for a week-long vacation or maximizing the space in your checked luggage for a longer trip, most savvy travelers say this ratio is the way to go.