Manhattan's Chic Skyscraper Escape With Sweeping City Views Is The Second Best Hotel In The World

In a city defined by towering ambition, a chic skyscraper pierces the sky at 580 feet in the heart of Manhattan. Located at West 28th Street and Broadway, the 50-story Ritz-Carlton NoMad is the brand's new flagship property in New York City, seeking to redefine modern luxury through stylish aesthetics, acclaimed gastronomy, and sweeping city views.

Ritz-Carlton, part of the Marriott Bonvoy family of hotels, is a stunning addition to the Manhattan skyline, but locals aren't the only ones who recognize its iconic beauty and elevated standards. Since opening its doors in 2022, the Ritz-Carlton NoMad has been a regular on Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious Readers' Choice Awards, taking the No. 2 spot on the 2025 world's best list. For the 38th annual awards, it finished second only to The Lodge at Bodega Bay in California. NoMad was also among the very first establishments to earn a Michelin Key when the famed restaurant guide introduced its new hotel award system in 2024.

Rafael Viñoly Architects, the team behind iconic buildings like Setia Federal Hill in Malaysia and the Laguna Garzón Bridge in Uruguay, designed the Ritz-Carlton NoMad as a transparent slice of glass, maximizing its sweeping views of the city. In addition to the beautiful façade, the glass design helps draw more natural light into the hotel's 219 guest rooms, 31 suites, and 16 penthouse residences. Likewise, an elite interior design team, including Rockwell Group, Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, and SUSURRUS International, helped make the hotel stunning inside and out. This includes bold design choices like granite concierge desks with a zebra-like print that somehow fits with the chic sophistication of the entire project.