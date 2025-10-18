Manhattan's Chic Skyscraper Escape With Sweeping City Views Is The Second Best Hotel In The World
In a city defined by towering ambition, a chic skyscraper pierces the sky at 580 feet in the heart of Manhattan. Located at West 28th Street and Broadway, the 50-story Ritz-Carlton NoMad is the brand's new flagship property in New York City, seeking to redefine modern luxury through stylish aesthetics, acclaimed gastronomy, and sweeping city views.
Ritz-Carlton, part of the Marriott Bonvoy family of hotels, is a stunning addition to the Manhattan skyline, but locals aren't the only ones who recognize its iconic beauty and elevated standards. Since opening its doors in 2022, the Ritz-Carlton NoMad has been a regular on Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious Readers' Choice Awards, taking the No. 2 spot on the 2025 world's best list. For the 38th annual awards, it finished second only to The Lodge at Bodega Bay in California. NoMad was also among the very first establishments to earn a Michelin Key when the famed restaurant guide introduced its new hotel award system in 2024.
Rafael Viñoly Architects, the team behind iconic buildings like Setia Federal Hill in Malaysia and the Laguna Garzón Bridge in Uruguay, designed the Ritz-Carlton NoMad as a transparent slice of glass, maximizing its sweeping views of the city. In addition to the beautiful façade, the glass design helps draw more natural light into the hotel's 219 guest rooms, 31 suites, and 16 penthouse residences. Likewise, an elite interior design team, including Rockwell Group, Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, and SUSURRUS International, helped make the hotel stunning inside and out. This includes bold design choices like granite concierge desks with a zebra-like print that somehow fits with the chic sophistication of the entire project.
Mediterranean flavors in a Manhattan highrise
A hotel of this magnitude requires a stellar culinary lineup. José Andrés (pictured above speaking to diners), the elBulli alum who went on to build his own Michelin-starred empire, oversees a vast gastronomic adventure that includes The Bazaar Bar in a library-style setting and the avant-garde The Bazaar by José Andrés, featuring a blend of Spanish and Japanese flavors inspired by samurai who sailed to Spain in the 17th century. Signature dishes include classics like cotton candy foie gras, Adrià-inspired liquid olives, and caviar cones. For all-day dining, Zaytinya serves innovative mezze inspired by Eastern Mediterranean food cultures from Turkey, Greece, and Lebanon.
Guests can also enjoy 270-degree panoramic views at the rooftop bar, Nubeluz, sitting 500 feet above the noisy NYC streets. The name pairs the Spanish words for cloud (nube) and light (luz), and on a clear day, the views stretch all the way to the Statue of Liberty. In addition to serving modern twists on classic cocktails, the space offers lavish High Tea ceremonies on weekends that can include caviar, truffled grilled cheese, and Champagne bottle service. The private Club Lounge, available exclusively through Club-level reservations and not with Bonvoy Elite Status like most Bonvoy lounges, offers an exclusive sanctuary with five daily tastings by chef Andrés' group.
NoMad amenities and access
Befitting a luxury hotel, NoMad boasts an elegant spa with eight treatment rooms and a wide range of services, including a CBD relief massage for fast-acting comfort and a 90-minute rose quartz remedy with exfoliation and massage. Hotel facilities also include a 24-hour fitness center, relaxation lounges, saunas, and steam rooms. For those familiar with the Ritz-Carlton brand, the service is highly personalized to meet every guest's specific needs, whether the requested amenities are on site or off, including tickets to local attractions and hard-to-get dinner reservations.
The NoMad hotel resides in a Manhattan neighborhood formerly known as the Floral District and within walking distance to major attractions like the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Several metro stations also make it easy to escape the hustle of New York City for one of its hidden islands, including an artist fave with boats, beaches, and a New England resort vibe. It's also a short metro ride to Central Park, officially named the No. 1 tourist attraction in America for 2025.
For those staying at the Ritz-Carlton NoMad, two major train hubs, Penn and Grand Central, provide easy access to the hotel in midtown Manhattan. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA) receive domestic and international flights in Queens, while Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is another major air hub across the Hudson River in New Jersey.