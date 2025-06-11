A Secret Island In New York City Popular With Artists Has Boats, Beaches, And A New England Resort Vibe
New York City isn't something we think of as synonymous with boat-lined harbors and seafood shacks. But just off the coast of the Bronx is a 1.5-mile-long enclave within the city that feels more like Cape Cod than the Big Apple. City Island — the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of the most cosmopolitan city in America — is by far one of the town's best-kept secrets and a more budget-friendly way of exploring NYC.
Originally occupied by the Siwanoy Native Americans, the island was later purchased by English settlers, who began to transform it into a prominent shipbuilding hub. It earned the name "New City Island" in the 18th Century after passing through a series of owners. Its legacy is preserved at the City Island Nautical Museum and in its still-thriving fishing culture. Today, you'll find the island is popular amongst artists — painters, sculptors, and filmmakers with open studios — drawn here by the serenity and exclusion but proximity to the big city. Despite being just a bridge away from the Bronx, City Island has maintained a strong identity, which is a mix of bohemian hub, maritime hideaway, and weekend retreat. Art lovers will enjoy frequent open studios and periodic art walks. There is no better way of escaping the big city than by visiting one of the Big Apple's most exciting hidden islands.
City Island's seaside activities
For those interested in anything nautical, you'll be happy to simply stroll around City Island. City Island Avenue, the main stretch on the Island, is lined with eclectic shops, seafood restaurants, marinas, and galleries. With the harbor almost always in the background, it's hard to believe this quaint island is in New York City.
One of the best things to do while in this part of town is to visit Orchard Beach, also known as the "Bronx Riviera." Technically still on the mainland but easily accessible by bike, Orchard Beach is great for a tranquil waterfront moment, with a quiet, rocky beach that's perfect for watching the sunset. You can also charter a sailboat on one of the island's many marinas. The City Island Yacht Club, founded in the early 1900s, often hosts open social events on its boats. The club has been racing since 1911, and if you're lucky, you'll catch one of their regular regattas or the annual Kayak & Paddle Board Challenge and Nautilus Cup Race. It may inspire you to try kayaking yourself. The Bronx River Alliance offers guided paddles for people of all abilities.
Art lovers have much to choose from at City Island. Focal Point Gallery is a standout, a small but well-curated space showcasing the work of regional artists. The annual City Island Arts & Crafts Fair is also an event that should be on every visitor's radar. Every summer, this island-wide event takes over the town, transforming it into a giant outdoor gallery. With painters, jewelers, and live jazz drifting from local cafes, local artists gather to celebrate the creative diversity of the island.
Traveling to City Island
Getting to City Island is easier than you'd expect. For those of you on a budget, you can take public transport from the center of Manhattan, hopping on the the 6 train to Pelham Bay Park, the last stop. From there, jump on the #29 bus, which crosses over City Island Bridge onto City Island Avenue. The total journey is a little over an hour. If you're coming from outside of the US, the nearest airport is LaGuardia, a 20-minute drive away, depending on traffic. JFK is also accessible, and you can easily get an Uber or taxi from any of these places. If you're planning a longer getaway, stay at The Residence Inn New York The Bronx at Metro Center Atrium, as it offers boutique comfort and is only a short 12-minute drive to the island from the mainland.
Like anywhere in NYC, food is an important part of the City Island experience. You'll find a dozen seafood restaurants on the island, from clam shacks to fine-dining experiences. Johnny's Reef is one of the most important local culinary landmarks, a legendary spot where you can order fried shrimp or lobster tail while seagulls squawk overhead. The Black Whale is a more refined place to dine — order some pan-seared scallops, blackened swordfish, and a glass of crisp white wine.
City Island is where New York grit meets the calm and quaintness of a New England resort town. Here, you can kayak in the morning, feast on oysters for lunch, browse art in the afternoon, and be back in the big city by sundown. The air is salty, and the pace is so much slower — a perfect mini getaway for those looking to get lulled to sleep by the tide.