A Secret Island In New York City Popular With Artists Has Boats, Beaches, And A New England Resort Vibe

For those interested in anything nautical, you'll be happy to simply stroll around City Island. City Island Avenue, the main stretch on the Island, is lined with eclectic shops, seafood restaurants, marinas, and galleries. With the harbor almost always in the background, it's hard to believe this quaint island is in New York City.

One of the best things to do while in this part of town is to visit Orchard Beach, also known as the "Bronx Riviera." Technically still on the mainland but easily accessible by bike, Orchard Beach is great for a tranquil waterfront moment, with a quiet, rocky beach that's perfect for watching the sunset. You can also charter a sailboat on one of the island's many marinas. The City Island Yacht Club, founded in the early 1900s, often hosts open social events on its boats. The club has been racing since 1911, and if you're lucky, you'll catch one of their regular regattas or the annual Kayak & Paddle Board Challenge and Nautilus Cup Race. It may inspire you to try kayaking yourself. The Bronx River Alliance offers guided paddles for people of all abilities.

Art lovers have much to choose from at City Island. Focal Point Gallery is a standout, a small but well-curated space showcasing the work of regional artists. The annual City Island Arts & Crafts Fair is also an event that should be on every visitor's radar. Every summer, this island-wide event takes over the town, transforming it into a giant outdoor gallery. With painters, jewelers, and live jazz drifting from local cafes, local artists gather to celebrate the creative diversity of the island.