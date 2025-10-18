Connecticut's Rustic Little Town Near Hartford Has The State's Largest Natural Lake And Relaxed Rural Vibes

While Morris, Connecticut, was not one of the filming locations for "Gilmore Girls", it still has the sprawling scenic views and rustic New England charm that made this fictional world so special. At an hour west of Hartford and an hour north of New Haven, Morris mirrors the vibrant history and beauty that Connecticut is known for. Here, you'll find the state's largest natural lake, farms that stretch for miles, and relaxing places to enjoy New England comforts.

Settled in the 1720s, Morris has a deep history in agriculture, but it didn't become its own town until 1859. History lovers will appreciate the Morris Historical Society, which has preserved the region's rich background in agriculture through exhibits including old wagons, horse-drawn buggies, and relics like newspaper clippings and farming tools. Historical buildings in the area include the Old Town Museum, the Fire House, and the Mill School, where you can discover what life was like in Morris before modern conveniences.

Between outdoor activities and perusing the past, visitors can enjoy fine dining at The Restaurant at the Winvian, which is a European gastropub with elevated meals, or The Barn for classic New England clam chowder. Tea lovers will also enjoy the Penny Farthing Tea Room at BritsBand, and shoppers won't want to miss out on the Housatonic Trading Company an eight-minute drive away in Bantam for antique finds.