This Low-Key Part Of Bridgeport Is Ideal For Relaxed Connecticut Day Trips With Easy Shopping And Scenic Parks

When we think of Connecticut, destinations like Westport, for its sandy shoreline strolls and a cute downtown, and West Hartford, with America's oldest public rose garden, often come to mind. But you can also head to North End, which, true to its name, is a neighborhood located in northern Bridgeport. While North End likes to maintain a low-key vibe, it promises picturesque parks and recreational spaces, along with options for some retail therapy. Its relaxed atmosphere and quaint suburban charm make it a sought-after spot for families, retirees, and tourists alike.

Despite this small size, North End is conveniently located and well-connected for a relaxed day trip. You'll find neighborhoods like the Hollow about 3 miles away — a walkable gem with parks and historic homes, and Downtown Bridgeport approximately 4 miles away. You can also reach North End from big cities like New Haven in half an hour by car, and under two hours from New York City. While there aren't many options to stay in North End itself, favorites in the Bridgeport area include the Hilton Garden Inn Shelton, Trumbull Marriott Shelton, and Best Western Plus Fairfield Hotel. Rates for most of these hotels vary by season and availability, and can be found on their official websites.